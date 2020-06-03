Electronic red meat tracker easier, better

A suite of changes to the National Vendor Declaration are being rolled out this year with the aim of making it easier, more efficient and more cost-effective for producers and supply chain stakeholders to interact with Australia’s red meat integrity system.

The NVD communicates the food safety status of every animal every time it moves along the value chain — between properties, to saleyards, or to processors.

The changes include the release of updated versions of NVDs for all species in July, and the decommissioning of the eDEC system at the end of the year.

The changes follow the release of the updated electronic National Vendor Declaration — eNVD — system last month.

Integrity Systems Company chief executive Jane Weatherley said the development of updated versions of livestock production assurance NVDs for all species followed a review of all current NVD versions by SAFEMEAT in 2019, which recommended that a number of changes be made.

“Updated versions of NVDs for all species will be available from 1 July 2020, to be identified by version number 0720,” Dr Weatherley said. “Current versions of NVDs for all species will continue to be accepted until 31 December 2020.

“From 1 January 2021, only the updated versions of all NVDs — 0720 — will be accepted for all species.”

Dr Weatherley said key changes included removal of part c, the agent’s declaration, which was “rarely used by industry and is not required for any legislative reason”.

Also, the inclusion of a “destination PIC” section is a legislative requirement in WA and Tasmania and will be optional for other States.

“For sheep NVDs, there will be a new section for the number of electronic devices included in the consignment to accommodate the mandatory use of electronic NLIS in Victoria and its increasing use in other States,” Dr Weatherley said.

“As part of the Meat & Livestock Australia accelerated adoption initiative announced in November 2019, there is no cost for NVD books until 30 June 2021.”

The old eDEC system will be decommissioned on December 31.

“eDEC users with tokens on their accounts have until December 31 to use them,” Dr Weatherley said. “After that date, eDEC users who need or want to continue using an electronic version can use the eNVD.

“Running one single digital system will be a cost saving to industry.”

Dr Weatherley encouraged all LPA-accredited producers, feedlots and value chain stake-holders to use the new eNVD system.

“The new eNVD has a user-centric design that is easy to navigate, removes duplication, and can be completed on a mobile device or desktop computer,” she said.

“Adopting the new eNVD is simpler and more accurate for the whole supply chain.

“All consignments are in the one place and instantly available online, enabling stakeholders to log in and view eNVDs, including receivers of a consignment or animal.”

To find out more about the NVD changes, visit the ISC website.

To start using the new eNVD, visit lpa.nlis.com.au and log in using your LPA credentials.