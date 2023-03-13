Gairdner sheep breeder Michael Campbell is the new president of the Stud Merino Breeders’ Association of WA, replacing Nyabing breeder Allan Hobley after two years.

The Coromandel Poll Merino stud co-principal was elected to the role at the SMBAWA’s annual general meeting at the Katanning Recreation Centre on March 9.

Mr Campbell, who has taken the reins for the next two years, said he was “honoured” to represent WA stud breeders and the Merino sheep and wool industry as a whole.

He said the industry was facing several “high priority” issues including domestic killing capacity, animal welfare, a looming shift to mandatory electronic identification tagging, and live export.

“It’s important WA has a strong voice of support in Canberra to fight the current Government’s policy to phase out live sheep exports,” Mr Campbell said.

“The policy is having an impact on trade, with overseas markets looking to other countries to supply live sheep for their domestic markets to ensure continuity of supply.

“It’s important to acknowledge the closing of live sheep export will have a flow-on effect on many rural communities, with estimated losses of $95 million and 3000 jobs. This is a big cost to our communities.

“We need to advocate for a common-sense approach, balancing the issues.”

Mr Campbell welcomed Peter Dutton’s visit to the Wagin Woolorama on March 10, where the Federal Opposition leader voiced his support for the trade.

He said the 50th anniversary event was a “great success” overall, with a stellar line up of Merino sheep “representing some of the best genetics WA had to offer”.

Meanwhile, presentations by Australian Wool Innovation chair Jock Laurie and director David Webster at the SMBAWA AGM were well-received, Mr Campbell said.

“There was a lot of positive feedback on AWI’s research into advances in shearing shed design bio-defleecing and wool promotion,” he said.

“The research into the synthetic protein used for bio-defleecing is progressing well, with quiet confidence it will be a realistic alternative.

“Jock also touched on promotional activity and the positive impact the recent Woolmark ‘Wear Wool, Not Fossil Fuel’ Eco campaign has had.

“I believe it is important that we continually reinforce the positives of the organic and renewable features of wool.”

Mr Campbell commended his predecessor Mr Hobley, co-principal of Wiringa Park Merino and Poll Merino Stud, for his hard work and “strong leadership”.