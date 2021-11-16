Gandy Angus stud is offering its best 60 rising two-year-old bulls on Thursday, November 25, at the Boyanup saleyards, starting at 1pm.

The Manjimup-based stud will not be having a February bull sale, so producers don’t want to miss out on securing their bulls this month.

The upcoming sale will be interfaced with AuctionsPlus with live video feed of each bull to enhance the bidding experience and allow easier participation in the auction.

Gandy Angus stud co-principal Kim Gandy said the entire catalogue along with a video of each bull has been loaded up on AuctionsPlus and gandyangus.com.au.

“Producers need to sign up to AuctionsPlus ahead of time if it is their first time using the platform,” he said.

“As producers will see from the videos, the bulls are looking great and the genetics on offer are of a wide selection.

“We look forward to presenting this team of bulls.”

Mr Gandy said the stud selected the sale bulls in December 2020 and the majority were out of heifers.

“There is a focus on new genetics with a base of desirable traits such as calving ease, rib fat, foot structure and docility,” he said.

“From this strong base, clients can select from an excellent range of bulls whose attributes are reflected in the Angus Breedplan and that suit their breeding objectives.”

Gandy Angus will be offering the first sons of Millah Murrah Nugget in WA and Mr Gandy said they would be definite feet and temperament improvers.

“Nugget is in the top 1 per cent of the breed for docility, scrotal and claw set which is an exceptionally rare combination,” he said.

“His daughters will underpin the breed for many years to come.”

Mr Gandy said what really sets Nugget apart was the tremendous fill behind the shoulder that the sire displays.

Nugget was purchased for $54,000 at the 2018 Millah Murrah bull sale in 2018 by the Gill family, who own the vertically integrated meat business Alexander Downs Group, of Merriwa, in NSW.

The owner of Nugget, Robert Gill, said the bull had beautiful skin and soft finish, with an exceptional muscle pattern for its age.

“We can get an extra 15kg of prime product from animals like this compared to run-of-the-mill cattle,” he said.

Also on offer at the sale will be sought-after Musgrave Stunner sons.

Stunner is in the top 2 per cent for rib fat and top 10 per cent for rump fat and would be a great heifer option with excellent 200 and 400-day growth.

“The Stunner sons on offer are predominantly out of our heifers and have performed extremely well,” Mr Gandy said.

“Stunner is admired by many for the width, dimension, and structural correctness he maintains in a well-balanced package.”

The sale also features sons of Baldridge Beast Mode, Chiltern Park Moe, Granite Ridge Kaiser, and home bred sons of Dead Center, Competitor, Innovation, Capitalist, Weigh Up, and Cowboy Up.

The Gandy family will host a pre-sale inspection day at their Manjimup property on Thursday, November 18, from 5pm which includes a barbecue sundowner.

To find out more, view gandyangus.com.au or contact a local Elders agent