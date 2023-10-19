The Federal Government is overseeing the “total dismantling” of the West Australian sheep flock by its interference in the live sheep trade, according to Livestock Collective director Steven Bolt.

It comes as the Government’s live sheep exports by sea independent phase-out panel prepares to hand over its long-awaited report to Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt on October 25.

Mr Bolt said if the report suggested a phase-out of the trade within seven years it would have “catastrophic implications for the whole sheep industry” in WA.

“We are not making this up,” Mr Bolt said.

“People are already walking away from the industry.

Camera Icon The Livestock Collective director Steven Bolt. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

Mr Bolt said it was obvious from Mr Watt’s actions and comments in the past few months that he had no understanding of agriculture, especially the issues facing the WA sheep industry.

Sheep prices in the State plummeted to their lowest levels since 2008, at $1 per head, and producers in marginal rainfall areas have been faced with shooting some of their “unsellable” flock in order to carry the remained through the summer months — a situation not seen since the 1990s.

Camera Icon Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt Credit: Danella Bevis / The West Australian

Mr Watt said the phase-out of live export trade would not happen in this term of government and he wanted it done in an orderly way that gave producers time to change their operations.

Mr Watt appointed the four-person independent panel in March 2023 with stakeholder consultation sessions held across the State and online until June 27.

The panel, led by Phillip Glyde, received more than 4100 submissions including more than 800 written submissions and more than 3300 survey responses.

The report will provide advice on how and when the Government will phase out live sheep exports by sea.

The original deadline for the report was September 30, but that was extended to October 25, 2023.

WoolProducers Australia chief executive Jo Hall said the Government’s decision was “not based on evidence or science” and if it went through the reality was that “any legitimate trade” could be shut down if the Government was willing to do it “because it feels good and is warm and fuzzy”.