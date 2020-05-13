Great Southern cattle farmers eye forum

Great Southern farmers are being encouraged to share their thoughts on forming a producer-driven cattle group, focusing on production and resource management.

Harvey Beef Gate2Plate Challenge, Oyster Harbour Catchment Group, Bovitech Veterinary Services and Clear South Project Management are determining if growers are in favour of creating a new grower group.

The four organisations have collaborated and commissioned a survey, inviting beef producers and dairy farmers to respond to questions about a new grower body.

Kalgan farmer Jarrod Carroll, the Harvey Beef Gate2Plate chairman, said the initiative was responding to a shortfall identified by the region’s growers.

“We have conducted a number of informal consultations with growers from across the region to gauge interest on a local group forming, and it’s there,” he said.

“This survey will give us more information and will also inform us of where the current focus should be and assist with current and future project development and delivery to meet our local needs.”

The survey, titled the Southern Beef: Grower Survey, is being conducted online via Survey Monkey.

It includes 26 questions, with the four organisations attempting to gauge Great Southern cattle producers’ needs and wants.

Mr Carroll said the survey would be open for three weeks.

“Growers are wanting to see more local information and are willing to share,” he said.

“We want to develop the forum to bring the support and information that is relevant to our region, that we need to tackle the challenges we have on our properties and in our businesses.

“Grower to grower learning will be an important focus.”

The survey includes questions about trace element supplements, including if producers would be interested in participating in a trace element trial.

Trace elements refer to important minerals required in a livestock diet.

The Oyster Harbour Catchment Group is spearheading multiple agricultural projects across the Great Southern, covering 3000sqkm from Albany to Tenterden, working to maximise the region’s natural resources.

Bovitech Veterinary Services is a Great Southern-based cattle and sheep veterinary service, led by Dr Jess Shilling.

Dr Shilling is well-known for livestock procedures and parasite control.