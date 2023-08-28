Western Australian restaurants will be able to provide customers with new grain-fed beef and offal cut menu options after Harvey Beef’s new premium beef range was launched in August.

Harvey Beef is part of the Harvest Road Group, owned by WA mining magnate and cattle producer Andrew Forrest, and operates the Koojan Downs feedlot at Moora, where the finished premium Harvey Beef Reserve 100-day grain-fed product originates.

Group chief executive Paul Slaughter said the Group had invested heavily in its integrated supply chain to deliver the Harvey Beef Reserve range to suit its customers needs.

“This premium range is a new level of quality and consistency in terms of the beef Harvest Road Group is supplying to the market,” Mr Slaughter said.

Camera Icon Harvest Raod chief executive officer Paul Slaughter welcomed a big crowd to the Koojan Downs feeding facility at Moora for the Better Beef Conference on March 30. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

The Group’s grain fed program involves feeding cattle 100 per cent WA hay, barley, cracked lupins and canola oil at Koojan Downs, which can supply up to 60,000 head of cattle per year for processing at the Harvey Beef abattoir.

Group chief commercial officer Mark Wiedermann said when it came to taste and flavour the key drivers were the animal’s genetics and the nutrition program.

Mr Wiedermann said grain fed cattle allowed them to create a more flavoursome and more consistent eating product, as well as the ability to produce consistent nutrition 12 months of the year.

“The other distinguishing factor of grain fed over grass fed is it delivers a high-quality flavour profile of the meat, grain fed really boosts the tenderness and intramuscular fat through the feed program which creates the elevated eating experience.”

Harvey Beef has been supplying WA grass and grain fed beef for more than 100 years.