New research has found health inspection delays at export abattoirs in Australia significantly increased the likelihood of animals requiring emergency euthanasia.

In a review of more than 600 animal welfare incident reports across the country between 2020-21, animals waited almost 11 hours on average after arriving at an abattoir before being inspected for heath problems.

Curtin University Sustainability Policy Institute adjunct professor Clive Phillips said the reports showed animals forced to wait longer for health inspections were significantly more likely to be emergency killed.

“In cattle for instance, animals forced to be emergency killed waited an average of 12 hours before their issues were identified,” he said.

“There are ways to reduce the time between arrival and health checks being performed, such as making staff available overnight to ensure animals arriving late in the day are checked promptly, training staff to better identify animal welfare concerns immediately and installing surveillance systems to allow 24-hour monitoring of animals.”

Among all the species — pigs, sheep, cattle and horses — the most common condition reported was handling problems.

Handling problems, in most cases, were documented by the reporting officer as caused by the driver of the transport.

The report acknowledged in some cases bruising could also have been inflicted by another animal during transit or upon arrival.

The study was based on data from incident reports — obtained from the Australian Government after a parliamentary inquiry — relating to welfare issues at export abattoirs only.

Incident reports are an industry requirement and must be sent to government authorities whenever an animal is found to be sick, injured or suffering upon arriving at abattoirs.

The decision to kill an animal in situ requires the animal to be experiencing considerable pain, unable to walk to the kill floor and in urgent need of slaughter.

A list of measures and actions to improve welfare-related outcomes in the future were detailed in the report.