A Katanning-bred Black Simmental bull offered by the Patterson family at their inaugural standalone Bullock Hills Sale at the Boyanup selling complex sold for a stud record top price of $19,000.

The overall sale conducted by Nutrien Livestock and Elders offered 36 Black and Red Simmental bulls, with 29 sold at the fall of the hammer to a top of $19,000 and an average price of $7862.

There were 24 Black Simmental bulls offered, with 20 sold for an average price of $8800, and 12 Red Simmental bulls offered, with nine sold to a top of $11,000 and average price of $5777.

Four of the passed-in Black Simmental bulls sold immediately after the sale.

Two Black Simmental cows with calves-at-foot were also offered that sold for $5200 and $4000/unit. Six commercial heifers were sold to a top of $2100 and average price of $2000.

The sale topper, Bullock Hills Sultan (PP) (B), was secured by Boyup Brook-based beef producer Paul Lee Steere of Wingarup Grazing.

Mr Lee Steere said the Woonallee Physio (PP) (AI) sired 860kg bull, BH Sultan offered as lot 1, represented outcross genetics for his grass-fed program.

“He was my first pick in the catalogue and represented the most expensive of the three Bullock Hills Blacks I have bought in recent years — the previous bulls performed very well,” he said.

He said it was his third Bullock Hills Simmental bull to cross over a herd of 300 Simmental cross Angus breeders in a program to improve the fat in weaner calves sold over the grid to Coles Supermarket.

Camera Icon Nutrien Livestock agent Ben Cooper, Elders stud stock agent Russell McKay, Bullock Hills stud co-principals Sylvia and Brad Patterson, of Katanning, buyers Kevin and Janice Hard, of Naracoopa Simmental stud in Denmark, and Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Chris Waddingham with the $18,000 second top-priced Black Simmental bull Bullock Hills Solomon. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Denmark-based Naracoopa Simmental stud co-principals Kevin and Janice Hard secured their first pick from lot 7, Bullock Hills Solomon, sired by WA Proclamation E202 (P) (B) and out of Woonalee Dew It Right N337 (PP) (AI) (B).

Mr Hard said the 902kg BH Solomon represented outcross genetics for his Black Simmental stud herd.

“He has a soft beautiful coat with excellent feet and make and shape in his productive carcase, plus a very quiet temperament,” he said.

Other successful buyers included NSW-based Barana Simmental stud principal Peter Cook, who secured Bullock Hills Teamster (PP) sired by Mubarn Novak (PP) (AI) for $11,000 through AuctionsPlus.

The March 2022-drop 644kg traditional Red Simmental bull recorded estimated breeding values in the top 10 per cent for milk and top 20 per cent for 200-day weight (+26).

The two Black Simmental cows with calves-at-foot sold to Wormbete Simmental stud co-principals John and Nicole Hopkins, of Illabo, NSW, through AuctionsPlus.

Both cows were sired by Bonnydale Tanker L36 (P) (AI) (B) with BHS Flirtin With You N27 a April 2017-drop out of BHS K547 and BHS Pear P43 a March 2018-drop out of BHS Pear M1.

New buyer Lesley McDonald, of Karridale, secured Bullock Hills Thor (PP) (B) sired by KBHR High Road E283 (P) (B) for $14,000 to put over second cross Black Simmental females.

Elders Busselton agent Jacques Martinson secured BHS Storm Boy (PP) (B) for $11,000 on behalf of Busselton account RG & R Poole.

Camera Icon Bullock Hills farm hand Jayne Thompson and Elders South West livestock manager Michael Carroll with the six bulls secured by Busselton account RH & JJ Manning. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Repeat commercial buyer Ross Manning, of Busselton, secured a volume of five bulls to a top of $11,000.

Bullock Hills stud co-principal Brad Patterson said he was very satisfied with the inaugural sale at Boyanup, with a good registration of 35 prospective bidders.

“I am more than happy with the sale result and our first offering at Boyanup,” he said.