Meat and Livestock Australia’s Make Lamb Not Walls marketing production has taken out both the TV and Ad Campaign of the Year at the Mumbrella Awards held virtually last Thursday.

As part of MLA’s annual summer campaign, the ad showed the country uniting over lamb — and laughs — after a year that had seen Aussies more divided than ever.

Building on the ‘Share the Lamb’ brand platform, the integrated campaign reflected upon 2020 as a pivotal time in Australia’s history where, for the first time, the country was physically distanced due to the pandemic.

The TV advert took its audience to the year 2031 — where division between states had escalated to new heights and a once united nation was separated by a great wall, towering over every state border — offering a tongue-in-cheek look at what could be if state borders were shut for good.

However, this un-Australian division couldn’t last forever as the great unification of Australia was sparked by an irresistible scent coming through a crack in the wall.

As the hero was overwhelmed by the aroma and began smashing at the wall that separated himself from Queensland, a hand appeared through the crack holding out a beacon of hope — a perfectly cooked lamb cutlet.

This act of unity was to trigger Aussies around the country to tear down the wall, overcome their fears and together share a delicious lamb BBQ.

MLA’s Summer Lamb Campaigns continue to uphold a legacy of creating famous, distinctive campaigns.

The Mumbrella Awards celebrate the best work and talent across the marketing, advertising, media, production, PR and communications sectors, and recognises the best campaigns and talent from across Australia and New Zealand.

MLA general manager of marketing and insights Nathan Low said he was proud of the hard-working marketing team and agency partners including The Monkeys, Universal McCann and One Green Bean.

“We’re very honoured to go up against the best of the best in the marketing and advertising industry and receive top awards for our work on behalf of the red meat industry,” he said.

“It was a huge collaborative effort and one that really paid off for Australia’s sheepmeat producers.

“The team did a fantastic job to reinforce the iconic status of lamb as the national dish and remind Australians to purchase and share lamb over summer.”

Mr Low said the six-week national campaign was one of MLA’s most effective to date.

“The Make Lamb Not Walls campaign saw some of the strongest results we’ve ever seen with the ad becoming Australia’s number one trending YouTube video, viewed over 10 million times and a staggering 1421 media outlets talking about the campaign, as part of our public releations outreach,” he said.

“We also saw Aussies buy more lamb more often with sales growth increasing by 16.8 per cent, volume per occasion up 5.6 per cent, and purchase frequency up 2.6 per cent.

“Our biggest challenge now is how to make next year’s Summer Lamb Campaign bigger and better.”