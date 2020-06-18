Lamb prices give us a little cheer

In WA, lamb prices increased slightly last week after several weeks of stagnant public bids with V&V Walsh increasing its XB lamb price by $0.20 to $8.20.

On the east coast, the market remains well supported as processors try to attract stock while competing with restockers.

Domestically, many processors are operating on reduced shifts due to low supplies, as has been forecast for quite some time.

In addition to this, with international flights remaining limited it is also more difficult than normal to get sales locked away.

Goat liveweight markets were mixed last week with lighter goats (6+22kg) finding some extra demand and increasing by $0.20 to $4.20/kg while heavier goat prices eased $0.30 to $3.70/kg.

Processor prices remain around $10.00/kg depending on the stock type and weights.

Cattle markets were supported again last week in feedlots, processor and export markets.

V & V Walsh (WA): XB lamb prices higher. 18-26kg (FS 2-4) $8.20 (+$0.20). Week commencing June 15.

V & V Walsh - Feedlot (WA): New Season lambs (40+kg) unchanged: XB $3.60, Merino $3.40. Delivered Broadlands Feedlot (York).

Processor prices (east coast): 100 day grain fed (HGP free): steers $7.00 (nc), heifers $6.95 (nc). Grass fed: steers $6.30 (nc), heifers $6.20 (nc). Cows $5.65 (nc). Bulls $5.60 (+$0.20).

Queensland live exports: Queensland feeder steers $3.20, heifers $2.980.

Vic/NSW live exports: Unjoined heifers. Xbreds (+260 kg) $650 - $750 per head + gst. Holstein (+200+ kgs, no blood tests) $1,000 -$1,200 per head + gst.

Queensland feedlots: Black Angus: $4.20 (nc), Black Angus British X: $4.05 (nc), British/Euro/Flatback X: $3.70 (nc).

NSW feedlots (steers): Black Angus: $4.20 (nc). British, Euro X, Flat Back: $3.85 (+$0.15).

NT liveweight prices unchanged. Cows $1.80. Bulls $1.50. Buffalo $1.10.

Rob Kelly is the founder and managing director at LIVEstock Pricing, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.