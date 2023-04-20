Federal Labor’s live sheep export phase-out panel is commissioning an independent report to determine the impacts of shutting down the trade, but concerns have been raised the time frame to create the document is “ridiculously short”.

The panel is conducting industry consultation on how and when to implement the phase-out, and must submit its own report to Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt by late September.

The independent report would help inform the panel’s recommendations to Senator Watt and include a detailed assessment of the economic and agronomic impacts of a phase-out.

Work on the independent report is set to commence on April 24 with a June 30 deadline — a time frame labelled “too tight” by one agricultural industry consultant who did not want to be named.

“The timeline for delivery is ridiculously short considering the scale of the report and the importance of what they are trying to assess,” the consultant said.

“I find it highly unlikely it will do the process justice.”

Countryman understands the report would assess the impact of a short, medium and long-term phase-out on different types of farms.

It would also include a whole of supply chain analysis, taking into account impacts on sheep commodity pricing; and an agronomic assessment looking at the impacts of likely flock and cropping composition changes on farm sustainability.

“It’s a pretty detailed assessment of the impact of a phase-out, and how to best proceed in order to provide guidance to the panel in their recommendations to Minister Watt,” the consultant said.

A report of this scale would ordinarily take anywhere from six to 18 months, according to another consultant quoted by industry publication Sheep Central.

The call for submissions to engage external consultants went out on April 14 and closed on April 20.

Sheep farmer and Shire of Wagin president Phillip Blight questioned the panel about the independent report at a consultation session in Narrogin on Tuesday — part of a four-day regional WA roadshow.

Panel chair Phillip Glyde replied that the report would include details on the community impact of banning the trade.

Camera Icon Farmer Ray Lewis talks to panel chair Phillip Glyde in Narrogin. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

In an interview with Countryman last month, Mr Glyde admitted the phase-out would “adversely affect” farmers and that the panel’s deadline to submit a report was tight.

“That doesn’t leave us much time to get across the detail of how the industry works, who the players are, and what are going to be the consequences of this transition,” he said.

“There’s a lot of detail in that and a lot to understand, which is why we’re really keen to hear from the people that are going to be directly affected one way or another by the policy.

“Clearly this sort of policy change will adversely affect the industry, so how do we make the best of it?”

The Albanese Government has committed to banning the live sheep trade after taking the issue to last year’s May election, but has yet to decide a time frame for the phase-out.

Mr Glyde this week repeated previous claims that his personal view on the policy was “irrelevant”.

“We have all signed up to this on the basis we are not asked to express our view,” he told reporters in Narrogin on Tuesday.

“I am not elected by the people of Australia to be a decision maker… they (Labor) have made that decision, and it has happened.

“Our personal views are wide and varied but they are irrelevant to this task.”

He said the panel’s job was to figure out the “least damaging way” to implement the phase-out and “what can be put in place to ameliorate the impacts”.

“The past few meetings, the overwhelming feeling is ‘we don’t want that to happen’, and we will be conveying that back to the minister,” Mr Glyde said.

“By the same token, we have met with people who want this to happen as quickly as possible.”