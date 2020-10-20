Meat and Livestock Australia has launched a five-session webinar series focused on redefining resilience ahead of its annual general meeting.

MLA managing director Jason Strong will headline the MLA Updates: Redefining Resilience five-part webinar series, in which speakers and topics will focus on building the profitability and resilience of red meat businesses now and in the future.

Session topics range from change and innovation to sustainability, diversification, and the global red meat market.

The five one-hour webinars will kick off with a session focused on “redefining resilience through producer innovation” on November 4.

A session focused on sustainability will be held on November 5, before resilience across the innovation value chain on November 11, growing market opportunities on November 12, and community trust in the red meat and livestock industry on November 18.

Mr Strong said red meat producers had been able to show resilience in the face of natural disasters and economic challenges such as drought, fire and flood, and market variability. “In 2020 and beyond, resilience must evolve to fit a new set of challenges, as COVID-19 has shown us,” he said.

“Looking ahead, what will resilience look like?”

MLA’s annual general meeting will be held via live stream on November 19, at 12.30pm WST.

WEBINAR SESSIONS (AEST)