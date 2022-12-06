The meat processing sector has turned to virtual reality to train international staff, using headsets showing a “real-life view” of carcase or packing lines aimed at ensuring candidates “can do the job” before arriving in Australia.

The technology was made possible with investment from the Australian Meat Processor Corporation and will be rolled out in Taiwan this month, with the hope to expand the tool’s use more broadly next year.

New South Wales-based company Virtually There recently sold its first five modules to meat processing workforce provider Task Labor, with an initial focus on beef scribing, and picking and packing both lamb and beef primal and offal.

Participants are able to put on a headset to see a “real-life view” of a carcase or packing line, and then to take a virtual saw and cut what they see. They also learn about various cuts of meat and what it is like to work in an abattoir.

Task Labor chief executive Nathan Buckley said the data would be monitored to train and assess candidates’ skills —primarily in scribing and meat cut recognition — to ensure candidates developed the right skills before working in red meat processing plants.

“Initially we will be using the training in the Taiwan market. . . a major (labour) supplier to plants in Australia,” Mr Buckley said.

A big part of the technology’s use is about breaking down “taboos” about working in red meat processing, as well as ensuring candidates can “do the job before travelling to Australia” — which Mr Buckley described as a “game changer”.

“I want to use it to. . . shake things up after COVID now that borders are open,” he said.

“We want to get pipelines up and running again as we need these skills in Australia.

“I can now guarantee to a client that candidates recognise all the cuts and have performed the tasks virtually.

“I can say the candidate can effectively pick and pack.”

Australian Meat Processor Corporation chief executive Chris Taylor said the technology was a prime example of why the AMPC conducted research and development and encouraged meat processing plants to adopt the technology.

“Our research is strategic and benefits all Australian red meat processors,” Mr Taylor said.

“This is a great example of commercial adoption.”

Virtually There director Sean Cunial said the technology would record completion and performance data for the client.

Australia’s red meat sector is the latest to adopt virtual reality training as a way to train staff or lift the lid on the agricultural supply chain, with the grains and live export sector also using the technology.

CBH Group has deployed virtual reality to train harvest casuals and also regularly promotes its 360-degree virtual reality tour of its Kwinana Grain Terminal, which is a popular feature at its Field Day and Perth Royal Show displays.

Non-for-profit The Livestock Collective also utilises virtual reality to promote the live export industry and educate the public on how the supply chain works, with headsets and virtual tours a popular feature of the group’s display at field days and shows.