Monterey sale tops $12,000 at Brunswick

A top-quality, South West-bred Murray Grey bull sold to a top of $12,000 to Kalgoorlie pastoral interest at the Monterey Winter Bull Sale in Brunswick on May 20.

The sale topper was Monterey Prophet P58, a 25-month-old Murray Grey bull, sired by Ayr Park Honda H57.

He was secured by repeat buyer Kanadah Station manager Mark Forrester, whose property is located 350km east of Kalgoorlie.

Monterey stud co-principal Gary Buller said the 980kg bull was in the top 10 per cent for growth, carcase weight and retail beef yield.

“The bull, with its terrific thickness and muscling, is a top-quality son of Ayr Park Honda, a high-growth and high-marbling sire,” Mr Buller said.

Mr Forrester, who produces certified organic beef, secured two other Murray Grey bulls for $8000 and $4500.

A total 49 Angus and Murray Grey bulls were offered at the sale with 46 sold for an average price of $6380.

Camera Icon Monterey stud social distancing poster. Credit: Countryman

This was up $1172/head on last year, when 36 bulls sold for an average price of $5208.

Mr Buller said he was very pleased with the sale result and clearance, with both playing out above expectations.

“The agents did an outstanding job of putting the sale together with the ongoing uncertainty in organising events that involve crowd attendance,” he said.

Regional border restrictions meant the second top priced bull was secured through an agent.

Elders agent Pearce Watling secured the $10,500 bull, Monterey Pharaoh P26, on behalf of stud account GI & KL Buick of Western Flat in South Australia.

The 912kg, 25-month-old Murray Grey bull was sired by Monterey Lord Mayor L33 and was sold on a three-quarters semen-share basis with full possession to the buyer.

Arki Murray Grey stud co-principal Geoff Buick said it was his first live bull purchase after securing semen from Monterey in the past.

“The bull represents outcross genetics with balance, softness and carcase characteristics for our 100-stud breeding herd,” he said.

There were plenty of competitive bids on the day, with Napier grazier Philip Tomlinson securing two bulls.

This included 16-month-old Murray Grey bull Monterey Peter Pan P221, sired by Monterey Hudson H296.

Mr Tomlinson also secured another Murray Grey for $8000 for his family’s 120-head commercial herd.

New buyer Bettini Beef, of Port Hedland, secured six Murray Grey bulls through Nutrien Pilbara agent Roger Leeds for an average price of $6000.

During the Angus catalogue, two bulls sold for the equal $10,000 top-price.

Camera Icon With the equal $10,000 top-priced Angus bull, Monterey Pure Gold P146, was buyers Joe and Ross Davies, of Manypeaks. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman, Bob Garnant

The first, Monterey Phantom P27, sired by Vermont Duke E193, was knocked down to Elders Esperance agent Michael Forward on behalf of repeat buyer Telina Downs, of Esperance.

Mr Forward said he selected the bull for its muscling, structure, good feet and low birthweight.

Mr Buller said Phantom P27 was a deep-bodied son of Duke E193 from an outstanding Angus female, Monterey H157.

Monterey Pure Gold P146, sired by Monterey General G103, was the equal topper selling to the Davies family, of Manypeaks.

Joe Davies said Pure Gold represented outcross genetics for his pure Angus commercial herd which produces calves for a South West feedlot.

“I selected the bull for its good depth and structure,” he said.

The Davies family, who were first-time Monterey buyers at the stud’s summer sale in February, also secured another Angus bull for $6000.

Busselton producer Ross Manning secured a Millah Murrah Docklands J193 son for $8500.

Volume buyer Tim Mounsey, of Yackaboon Grazing, at Williams, secured a total of four Angus bulls for an average price of $6000 on behalf of his family.

“We have been using Monterey bulls since the 1980s and currently run 260 Murray Grey breeders,” he said.