A Katanning-bred Poll Merino ram reached the $14,000 top price at the Thompson family’s 20th Annual Moojepin Merinos Ram Sale that offered an increased line-up of 173 Polls.

The sale, conducted by Nutrien LIvestock and Interfaced with AuctionsPlus on October 6, resulted in 168 rams sold for an average price of $2549, which was down $572/head on last year when 147 rams sold for an average price of $3121.

The Thompson family added another 23 rams to the sale catalogue to allow buyers greater selections and more opportunity to meet their ram requirements.

The sale topper, Moojepin Merinos 21-0307, was tipped as one of the picks of the sale.

Moojepin stud co-principal Hamish Thompson said the outstanding young ram was a “true meat machine” with quality fibre and “ripping shape”.

This standout ram, sired by MJ 19-0278, was secured by repeat buyer Kane Page of Pingelly, who has been on the Moojepin bloodline since the stud was established in 1995.

Mr Page said his commercial flock was producing 120 per cent marked lambs consistently.

This high lambing rate has been part of the Moojepin Merinos success story as the stud’s focus concentrates on early growth rate and above-average muscle and fat for increased fertility and survivability.

Mr Page will take home yet another exceptional ram that recorded Australian Sheep Breeding Values figures of 6.71 PWT, 2.08 YEMD, 1.49 YFAT, and a top 5 per cent measurement of 24.91 for YSL.

He also secured another ram, Moojepin 21-0487, for $4000 which recorded top five per cent ASBVs including 9.25 PWT, 23.94 YSL, -0.85 EBCOC and -1.22 EBWR.

Camera Icon With the $7500 second top-priced ram, Moojepin 21-0316, was Nutrien Livestock agent Courtenay Bombara, buyers Sophie and Kyal Wellstead of Glenkeith Grazing in Kojonup, and Moojepin Merinos co-principal Hamish Thompson, of Katanning. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

The $7500 second top-priced ram was secured by repeat buyer David Forrester and his daughter Sophie Wellstead of Glenkeith Grazing Co in Kojonup.

This ram, Moojepin 21-0316, recorded seven ASBV traits in the top five per cent including 9.64 PWT, 3.15 YEMD, 1.76 YFAT, 22.39 YSL, 0.28 WR, -0.78 EBCOV and -1.32 EBWR.

Ms Wellstead said they were selecting for early growth rate, worm resistance, good body frames and feet and productive carcase traits.

Glenkeith Grazing Co secured a total of nine rams for an average price of $2861 to work in a nucleus flock of 330 ewes to breed flock rams.

“We are planning to stop mulesing our flock of 10,500 ewes in two years’ time,” Ms Wellstead said.

Camera Icon Kerin Poll Merino stud principal Nigel Kerin of Yeoval NSW, who paid $37,000 for last year's top-priced Moojepin ram, with Outback MPM stud principal Richie Steele of Girilambone, NSW. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

After buying the $37,000 top-priced ram at last year’s sale, Kerin Poll Merino stud principal Nigel Kerin secured a ram for $6500 through AuctionsPlus.

Outback MPM stud principal Richie Steele of Girilambone, in NSW, secured rams for $4500 and $3500.

Mr Steele said he was selecting for fat, EMD and early growth rate rams that would be used in his stud.

He sent 1200 lambs to NSW’s Gundagai Meat Processors in July and 85 per cent made the bonus payment of 50 cents per kilogram after being graded on the processor’s new eating quality grid.

Esperance woolgrower Bob Reed secured 11 rams to a top of $3750 and average price of $2023.

Mr Reed said his breeding objective was to maintain good early growth rates and above-average eye muscle depth while achieving consistency in wool cut.

Volume buyer David Meyer of Broomehill secured 13 rams to a top of $4500 and average price of $2827.

Camera Icon With the chairty ram that raised $2500 for ?shearer Cory Blight was Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Michael Altus, Moojepin Merinos co-principals David and Hamish Thompsons, of Katanning, and buyer David Meyer, of Broomehill. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Mr Meyer paid $2500 for the charity ram offered from lot 134, with all proceeds being donated to six-year Moojepin shearer Corey Blight who was diagnosed with a brain tumour earlier this year.

AuctionsPlus bids secured 46 rams with buyers from across Australia, but there were a few interstate buyers in attendance.

Before the ram sale, seven lots of ewes were offered by Moojepin and three clients with four lots sold, totalling 1010 head for an average price of $222/head.