The Thompson family, of Munda Reds Droughtmaster stud in Gingin, hosted their second annual open day to display a genetic-packed catalogue of upcoming sale bulls to be offered on April 13.

A good crowd of visitors made their way to Glencoe Farm on March 31, some pastoralist travelling about 1200km to take in the 128 sale bulls all penned up and ready to go.

Camera Icon Onslow pastoralist Sean D'arcy, of Lyndon Station, farm manager Scott Keilar and Lyndon Station pastoralist Tim D'arcy, who were inspecting feature bull, Munda Golden Goose, to be offered as lot 22 at the Munda Droughtmaster Bull Sale on April 13. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Munda Reds studmaster Michael Thompson and his team greeted guests by handing them the 2023 sale catalogue that contained photos of all 87 Munda Reds stud bulls, plus 41 Munda commercial bulls, with 81 being homozygous polled bulls.

Featured during the day was Munda Golden Goose, a double polled February 2021-drop that was sired by Munda Commander (P) (AI) D5, going back to Garthowen Velocity 2 (P) D5. It be offered as lot 22 at the sale.

Mr Thompson said he was expecting another big Eastern States contingent of buyers to attend next Thursday, along with two experienced auctioneers from the eastern seaboard.

“The team at Munda Reds would firstly like to thank all of last year’s bull buyers and under bidders for their support at last year’s first on-property bulls sale,” he said.

“Thanks to the Queenslanders who made the big effort to get from one side of the country to the other, it wasn’t easy with the pandemic still in play.

“Also a big thanks to our WA Droughtmaster breeders, both pure and those that cross breed with this great cattle breed.”

Mr Thompson said he was excited and confident to present the 2023 bull sale team.

“We wich all the best to producers and pastoralists and look forward to seeing past and new supporters of Munda Reds on sale day,” he said.

Camera Icon Pilbara-based Warrawagine Cattle Company principal Rob Jowett had a look at feature bull, Munda Golden Goose, to be offered at the Munda Droughtmaster Bull Sale on April 13. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

With the sale approaching, there was good news from Pilbara pastoralist Rob Jowett.

“We had 75mm of rain recently, the most we’ve had in one hit at our 50,000ha Rippen Hills station where we’re running 1500 head of Droughtmaster cattle,” he said.

Camera Icon Nutrien Livestock agent Shane Flemming with Badgingarra cattleman Joe de Pledge. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Badgingarra cattleman Joe de Pledge said his son Rory, who manages the Koordarie station at Onslow, had 23mm of rain.

“The cattle market has been the best it’s ever been in my life, buts it’s back off a little now,” Joe said.

Camera Icon Munda Droughtmaster stud co-principal Sue Thompson, with seven-week-old Lily Wright. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Also on hand on the day was Munda Reds co-principal Sue Thompson, who was looking after one of the newest Munda family member in newborn Lily Wright, who was doing well at seven weeks of age.

With the bulls looking exceptional on the day, the Munda family are set for their second annual bull sale that should be another sensation, particularly when the charity Telethon bull, Munda J1P719 offered as lot 88, enters the sale ring to empower some goodwill into the crowd of Droughtmaster fans.