A well-bred Murray Grey bull sold to a $17,000 top price at the annual Monterey Winter Bull Sale in Brunswick on May 19.

The sale, conducted by Nutrien Livestock and Elders and interfaced with AuctionsPlus, offered 24 Angus bulls, nine Black Murray Grey bulls and 28 Murray Grey bulls with 24, nine and 27 sold respectively for an overall average price of $7983.

This was up $1603 on last year when 46 bulls sold for an average price of $6380.

The sale-topper, Monterey Status Quo Q254, a 20-month-old Murray Grey bull, was secured by Bridgetown commercial producer Ben Fredericks.

Bidding on behalf of Mr Fredericks, who was absent at the sale but had inspected the bull at the Monterey stud, were his parents John and Sally Fredericks.

Mrs Fredericks said her son had an interest in building a quality cow herd and would put Status Quo to work in his newly established 130 head Angus and Murray Grey herd.

“Ben has been inspired in the last 12 months to produce beef cattle with the recent purchase of breeders to run on a newly acquired 52ha property,” she said.

Monterey stud co-principal Gary Buller said Mr Fredericks’ selection of Status Quo was a great start.

“The bull is a serious top prospect, with fantastic growth and weight for age,” he said.

“Sired by Monterey Limitless, he has superior conformation, style and sire appeal.”

Mr Buller said the 928kg bull had unrivalled maternal strength.

Camera Icon With the $14,000 top-priced Angus bull, Monterey Quinella Q164 was Elders Margaret River agent Alec Williams, buyer Peter Giadresco, of Lake Muir, Monterey stud co-principal Gary Buller, of Karridale, Nutrien South West livestock manager Peter Storch and Monterey stock hand Morgan Gilmore. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman, Bob Garnant

Other top-selling Murray Grey bulls included Monterey Quincy Q50, a black-coated bull secured by Nutrien Livestock pastoral representative Roger Leeds for $13,000 on behalf of volume buyer Bettini Beef.

This 922kg bull was sired by Cam Grove Black Nite L141 and was tipped to breed as black as any Angus.

Mr Leeds secured three Angus bulls and eight Murray Grey bulls with various coloured coats for Bettini Beef for an overall average price of $7670.

He said Bettini Beef pastoralist John Bettini, who runs five stations in the Pilbara with his son Mark, would put the bulls over Brahman cows.

Mr Bettini’s daughter, Michelle Abbett, said she and her husband Brad Abbett would also share in some of the Murray Grey bull selections to run in a herd of 300 breeders at their Mingenew property.

From the Angus catalogue, the $14,000 top-priced bull was secured by 12-year repeat buyer Peter Giadresco, of Lake Muir.

Mr Giadresco said he favoured the growth for age, length and width of Monterey Quinella Q164, a 22-month-old 944kg Angus bull sired by Monterey Matlock M168.

“I will put the bull over some of my best cows from my 300 head Angus herd to breed replacement heifers,” he said.

Nutrien Boyup Brook agent Jamie Abbs secured Angus bulls for $13,500 and $12,000 on behalf of Springhills Estate, in Boyup Brook.

The bulls were sired by Millah Murrah Tex K37 and Monterey Missile M132 respectively.

Mr Buller said his winter sale team was the best ever offered.

“The Murray Greys — silver, grey and black are exceptional, as were the Angus selections,” he said.

“We featured many new sires and a good balance of proven genetics.”