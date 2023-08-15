National lamb slaughter hit the highest level in more than two-and-a-half years in the first week of August, with New South Wales and Victoria driving the increase. Some 444,479 lambs were slaughtered Australia-wide, including 34,820 (7.8 per cent) in WA, according to the National Livestock Reporting Service’s weekly report. Victoria accounted for 216,480 head (48.7 per cent), followed by New South Wales with 138,718 head (31.2 per cent), South Australia with 52,279 (11.8 per cent) and Tasmania with 2182 (0.5 per cent). MLA market information manager Steve Bignell said it was the national highest lamb slaughter recorded since the third week of January 2021. “It demonstrates just how much lamb supply is available,” he said. “As would be expected, the jump in supply has caused an easing in lamb prices.” Mr Bignell said the January 2021 high was the result of a supply backlog caused by limited Victorian processor capacity in late 2020. This month’s surge, he said, was the result of several factors including new season lambs hitting the market, last season’s lambs being sold before their teeth cut, and producers selling excess lambs as the flock rebuild matured. “If January 2021 figures are excluded… slaughter was the highest since the 2019 drought,” he said. “There was 64,093 more than the same week last year, or 17 per cent. It follows the general trend this year of increased slaughter. “Last week’s lamb slaughter was also notable as it was the second highest weekly slaughter reported in the month of August on record, only behind the first week of August in 2016.” Mr Bignell said MLA expected lamb supply to remain strong this year.