A Garnett SheepMaster Parent Stud ram sold for a WA record breed price of $110,000 as top-priced buyers were prepared to invest heavily in the emerging shedding sheep industry.

The Garnett SheepMaster Parent Stud National Ram Sale, held at Elleker on November 4 and conducted by Elders and interfaced with AuctionsPlus offered and sold 93 rams resulting in a 100 per cent clearance.

The sale set a new benchmark at a record $10,159 average price — the highest average across all sheep breed sales conducted this year in WA.

This represented a huge increase of $2261/head on last year’s sale when 58 Parent Stud rams sold for an average price of $7848.

This year, three special stud semen sires sold for an average price of $86,667/head with an option to negotiate a 50-50 semen rights deal.

The trio of rams offered from lot 1 ($110,000) lot 2 ($105,000) and lot 3 ($45,000) were all sold to first-time Parent Stud ram buyers.

The first 39 rams catalogued as special stud sires averaged $17,831, while the 54 specially selected commercial sires averaged $4619.

There was an influx of new buyers including Orrie Cowie Genetics co-principal John Dalla, of Warooka, South Australia., who secured the $110,000 top-priced special stud semen sire.

This Garnett SheepMaster sire, Y538, was a 15-month-old August-drop bred from the stud’s Regent family, weighing 110.5kg with a 45.9mm eye muscle area and 5.4mm of fat depth.

Stud principal Neil Garnett said the ram was the most complete and modern-type bred since the stud began about 30 years ago.

Mr Dalla, who is owner of the established Orrie Cowie Poll Merino stud, said he was aiming to diversify into a SheepMaster shedding sheep stud after buying some stud ewes earlier this year from the Parent Stud.

“Our first pick from lot 1 was an absolute standout and represented top genetics,” he said.

“This was the most expensive animal I have ever bought, but after doing my homework on shedding sheep breeds, the Garnett SheepMaster sire was my choice for structure and skin type.

“We are looking to sell ram lambs in 12 months to lamb producers throughout the agriculture zones and up through the pastoral areas.”

Assisted by Elders SA stud stock agent Alistair Keller, Mr Dalla secured a total of six rams for an average price of $30,267.

“We were chasing good footed and well structured types that were clean shedding,” Mr Keller said.

Mr Dalla was adamant he would remain with his Poll Merino stud, running the SheepMaster ewes in seperate paddocks.

Camera Icon With the $45,000 third top-priced ram are stud manager Brian Prater, Elders auctioneer Nathan King, stud principal Neil Garnett, with buyers Graham and Susan Coddington, of Geurie, NSW. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

This would also be a priority with Roseville Park Merinos principals Graham and Susan Coddington, of Geurie, NSW, who secured their first SheepMaster rams.

The Coddingtons were successful on eight rams to a top of $45,000 and average price of $16,750.

“We will run these with a mix of ewes including Australian Whites, UltraWhites and Dorpers, with the aim of producing a pure SheepMaster stud flock of up to 1000 ewes.” Mr Coddington said.

“I like the extra size, muscle, fertility and soft coats of this breed (SheepMaster).”

Camera Icon With the $105,000 second top-priced ram are Elders Albany branch manager Peter Hassell, stud manager Brian Prater, of Elleker, Elders auctioneer Nathan King, Elders Great Southern wool agent Travis King, and stud principal Neil Garnett. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

The $105,000 second top-priced ram, Y119 bred from the stud’s Statesman family, was sold through AuctionsPlus to Merton Downs SheepMaster in Victoria.

Mr Garnett said the ram May 2021-drop sire carried exceptional correctness and balance.

Repeat WA buyers included Tony and Joanna Slattery, of Twin Peaks stud in Gnowellen, who paid to a top of $31,500 and average price of $15,300 for three rams.

Walkaway-based Rainbows Rest stud partnership secured a ram for $22,000.

Also satisfied with a repeat sale visit was Mogumber Plains stud, with principals Peter and Liz Williams successful on rams for $8000 and $5600.

Other Eastern States interests came from father and son partnership of Ben and Aaron Nicholls, who trade as Nicholls Family Trust in Gundagai, NSW.

The Nicholls were competitive in their bids and successful on eight rams to a top of $21,500 and average price of $9938.

Mayvale SheepMaster stud principals Hamish and Ludmilla Wall, of Taralga, NSW, picked up five rams to a top of $16,500 and average price of $8220.

Camera Icon Volume buyers at the National SheepMaster Ram Sale were Bernadette Binnie and Richard Sharpe, of Tamworth, NSW. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Visiting from Tamworth, NSW, was Richard Sharpe and his partner Bernadette Binnie, the couple purchasing 20 rams to a top of $13,200 and average price of $5320.

“We are in transition to a pure SheepMaster flock from a base of Aussie Whites,” Mr Sharpe said.

“This represents a huge opportunity as I understand the shedding sheep numbers in Australia are very low at about 4 per cent of the national flock.

“I expect a big swing to these sheep with the ongoing difficulty involved with sheep that require shearing.”

Mr Sharpe said he was selecting for length of body with shedding ability and correct legs.

“They must be able to forage and look after themselves,” he said.

Mr Garnett said the sale result was very gratifying with buyers from NSW, Queensland, Victoria and South Australia, as well as many local buyers.

“It has been a long hard road to develop the breed — more than 30 years,” he said.

“The record result was a measure of persistence.

“I am grateful to the many people who have supported our efforts.”