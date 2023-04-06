A new in-principle agreement for producing carbon neutral beef has been reached between Andrew Forrest’s Harvest Road Group, the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development and Meat and Livestock Australia.

The agreement was announced by State Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis at the WA Lot Feeders Association Better Beef23 conference at The Novotel Vines Resort last Friday, March 31.

Ms Jarvis said the in-principle agreement was “an exciting new project called WA Carbon Neutral Beef” and it would help local beef producers attract a price premium in export markets in years to come as international consumers demanded sustainable agricultural products.

It comes on the back of an 18-month-long ground-breaking research project, by the trio in 2020, with findings published in the ‘Carbon footprint and reduction options for Harvest Road Group operations – Public Report’, March 24, 2022.

The report highlighted that more than 90 per cent of emissions came from third-party suppliers to Harvest Road’s boxed beef operations and that one in four consumers indicated a willingness to pay 15 per cent more for carbon neutral beef.

When opening the conference, Ms Jarvis said in the three months since she took up the role as agriculture minister, she had met with international delegations from Singapore, Indonesia, Mauritius and the United Arab Emirates.

She has also “hosted 28 buyers from 10 countries, mainly from Asia, but also from other parts of the world,” that valued WA’s quality beef product.

“They really value beef grown in WA,” Ms Jarvis said.

She said the WA beef industry was a key driver in the State and contributed more than $1 billion to the WA economy.

The WA Carbon Neutral Beef project will support beef producers as they journey towards being carbon neutral and play a significant role in reducing the State’s agricultural emissions, Ms Jarvis said.

DPIRD said the project brought together agricultural researchers and industry experts to identify strategies for reducing emission intensity throughout the WA beef supply chain.

The first phase of the research focused on mapping emissions from the whole supply chain, while the second phase of the project focusses on supporting beef producers to achieve carbon neutrality.

Throughout the project, as part of the Western Australian Climate Policy, DPIRD will develop and demonstrate carbon neutral farming techniques and help WA producers access anticipated future markets for carbon neutral food and fibre products.

The WA beef industry will also be kept informed of research findings through several extension activities and by DPIRD offering workshops to beef producers.

The State Government is currently working on a carbon emissions reduction plan for agriculture and is seeking in put from across the industry, with the consultation period closing April 14.

“Consumers are concerned about the sustainability of our agricultural industries as the climate changes, and it’s getting to the point where our export markets will demand that certification,” Ms Jarvis said.

The project will aim to “produce the highest quality beef with the lowest carbon footprint”, making it “a point of difference when marketing that to the world”.

In a statement released on Friday, Ms Jarvis said WA’s beef and feedlot industries were leading the way in responding to market signals and embracing change to satisfy consumer demand for sustainably produced, premium quality beef that meets the highest animal welfare standards.

“Our Government is committed to working throughout the beef supply chain to assist this important industry to adapt and capture market opportunities,” Ms Jarvis said.

“Through initiatives like the WA Agricultural Research Collaboration and joint research with partners, such as with Harvest Road on emissions reduction, we are tackling key challenges to give our beef industry the best chance of success.”

She said the lot feeding industry played an important role in the WA beef industry — finishing cattle to meet increasingly discerning market requirements — with the capacity to feed more than 100,000 head at any one time and up to 400,000 head each year.

Harvest Road operates an extensive supply chain that includes its own pastoral stations, backgrounding and grain finishing properties, and the Harvey Beef processing plant located in Harvey — the largest beef processor in WA.

Harvest Road has established a goal for positive climate action within the organisation and the wider WA beef industry and is working towards carbon neutrality ahead of industry targets.