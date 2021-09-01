The who’s who of WA’s livestock industry gathered in Perth last month for Meat and Livestock Australia’s only WA-based MeatUp Forum this year.

The one-day forum on August 5 provided an opportunity for beef, sheep and goat producers to learn something new and stay up-to-date with the latest on-farm information.

Perth’s MeatUp forum was the sixth held in Australia this year, with forums held in South Australia, Queensland and NSW between May and July.

The inaugural tour now heads back to NSW for the final MeatUp Forum in Dubbo on September 9.

The forums, free for red meat levy payers, tackled a range of issues, with a focus on research and development, on-farm productivity, and new tools and insights.

Each was delivered by Pinion Advisory with funding from Meat and Livestock Australia.

MLA research, development and adoption general manager Michael Crowley said the WA working group had worked hard to ensure there was something for all producers.

Event highlights included a virtual farm tour of the Fowler family farm Chilwell at Esperance.

A range of producers and consultants also presented on the autumn/summer feed gap, with novel approaches to addressing it and the economics behind different methods.