A West Binnu farming property with arable area deemed unproductive is going through a revival as a consultant weighs the options on its future use.

The Chilimony Farms property, bought by Malaysian company KLK Farms in 2012, was one of the farm visits during the WA Livestock Research Council’s Livestock Matters Forum last Thursday.

Farming Management Services senior rural supervisor Andrew Clarke said the 3000ha of sand country on the 16,189ha property had been identified as unsuitable to crop.

“We were losing $100 per hectare with its previous cropping program, yielding only 1.8 tonne of wheat/ha,” he said.

“Historically, sheep had been on this country, which may be part of its degradation.”

Mr Clarke, who began consulting at Chilimony in 2016, said it was decided to have a go at perennial grasses and graze cattle.

“Looking back we discovered there was not a lot of summer rain and we were getting more growth in winter for the perennials — almost twice as much growth,” he said. “We are now looking at a winter growing system, but this light country continues to be problematic.”

Camera Icon The large crowd at Chilimony Farms gathered for a discussion during the WALRC Livestock Matters Forum at West Binnu. Credit: Countryman

Mr Clarke said the grass had grown well in March and April and if that could be extended until October, that meant there would be six months of pasture growth.

“That has been our big change, but we still are considering what’s best to grow,” he said.

“Initially we used a straight grass mix and planted a paddock of Rhodes grass.

“In 2018, with only 10mm of summer rain, the paddocks survived, but it was the better season in 2019 that the paddocks were established to any degree.”

Mr Clarke said the plan was to experiment with other grasses, but it had been difficult to find knowledge of which varieties would best suit the country.

“We now have a monoculture of grass, but how do we increase digestibility and increase bio-diversity to complement the grass and reduce fertiliser inputs and get the production off this land,” he said.

“We don’t know how far we can push this land — we have 140 head of cattle on a 60ha paddock, with half the mob currently calving. Can it be sustainable? We don’t know.”

Mr Clarke said they planted serradellas with average success.

“Most of the legumes can’t grow. There getting choked out with the weeds,” he said.

“There is plenty of water underneath us, there is the potential of irrigation.

“The area has a great climate, you can grow year-round.

“This sandy country can grow anything if you have water.”

Mr Clarke said irrigation was the “big blue sky”, but he suggested a cheap livestock system was often the biggest winner.

“We are trying to work that out, what can we grow as cheaply as possible,” he said.