The Harvest Road Group has topped its own record with a winning bid of $16,600 for the Black Dog Ride Charity Steer at the Perth Royal Show.

The record price for the Elders auctioned Limousin steer, ‘Winston 16’, nudged out opening bidder Borrello Beef on September 25.

Borello Beef started the bidding strong, and but Harvest Road was determined to continue its run of support for the Black Dog Ride after purchasing the charity steer in 2022 for $15,500.

Winston 16 was donated for auction by Barry and Cathie Burgess from Willendaise Limousins and weighed 566 kilograms after 111 days on feed.

The Black Dog Ride Charity Steer is donated every year by a WA cattle farmer and is normally auctioned off at the Perth Royal Show, with all proceeds going to the charity to raise awareness of suicide and depression in regional Australia.

Black Dog Ride Statewide co-ordinator Steve Ingram said being at the show was all about exposure and raising awareness for the cause.

“We are extremely happy with the result,” Mr Ingram said.

“While the money is good, being here is more about exposure and getting the message out.”

Harvest Road acting chief executive Tim Wood said Black Dog Ride did a “fantastic job” of supporting mental health and suicide prevention initiatives at a grass roots level and had an important message, “that depression is an illness, not a weakness”.

“Harvest Road is really pleased to support the Black Dog Ride so they can continue to spread the message that you do not have to battle these feelings alone,” Mr Wood said.

The charity steer auction was the brainchild of Dardanup beef producers Peter and Judy Milton, who set it up in 2011 when they realised many regional Australians were suffering with depression.

Camera Icon The top priced Grand Champion and Champion Heavyweight Led Steer, a 520 kilogram Square Meater steer sold by Nutrein LIvestock on behalf of Ella Clarke for $8200 to Maddington retail butcher The Meat Machine. On the right is Apple, Ross Waddell, Nathan, Logan (6), Reagan (2) and Brittany Johns. Credit: Aidan Smith / Countryman

The steer is named Winston each year, in honour of Britain’s wartime Prime Minister Winston Churchill, who suffered from depression.

The charity auction was part of the Led Steer and Heifer auction sale conducted by AWN, Nutrien and Elders which saw 70 head go under the hammer to a total of $192,300 (not including the charity auction result).

Maddington based butcher, The Meat Machine, purchased the Grand Champion and Champion Heavy Weight Led Steer for $8200.

The pure breed Square Meater steer sold via Nutrien on behalf of University of Adelaide animal science student Ella Clarke, and weighed 520kg after being on feed for 111 days.

Ms Clarke said the steer was gifted to her by the Miltons and Jarvis Polglaze, after they purchased it from Meta Park Square Meater stud at Bridgetown before Christmas, as a “thank you” for her work on the farm.

“I went 15 days in a row out to the farm and had him fully broken in,” Mr Clarke said.

“The sale price was over expectations — it was a lifetime achievement.

“He was my first animal showed and I’ll probably put the money in the bank to help with my studies.”

Camera Icon The Nutrien Livestock team at the Perth Royal Show with the top priced Grand Champion and Champion Heavyweight Led Steer which sold for $8200 to Maddington retail butcher The Meat Machine. Credit: Aidan Smith / Countryman

The Western Meat Packers Group was the biggest spender at the sale topping $38,500 for 13 head, including $6200 for the second top price and $5800 for third top price.

Harvest Road also purchased 13 cattle for $24,700, while Coles picked up 10 head for $23,500.

Borrello Beef were competitive bidders throughout and purchased nine cattle to $20,300, while Cowtown purchased six for $17,200 and Goodchilds Meats, attracted to the smaller weights, purchased seven head for a total of $11,400.

The line up was well represented by Murdoch University, WA College of Agriculture Denmark, Kelmscott Senior High School, and Kiara College among private producers.

Elders auctioneer Graeme Currie said the charity steer sale was “very well supported” with two major bidders “vying for the steer”.

Camera Icon The Champion Extra Heavyweight Led Steer, a 620kg Murray Grey Cross, was sold by Elders auctioneer Graeme Currie on behalf of Tullibardine Angus for the third top price of $5800 to Western Meat Packers Group. WMPG was represented by former Fremantle Dockers AFL footballer Anthony Morabito, Jo Dragicevich and Alastair Murray. Credit: Aidan Smith / Countryman

“The remainder of the catalogue was of its usual high standard with good representation from string breeders across the width and breadth of the State,” Mr Curry said.

AWN State cattle manager Phil Petricevich said the overall sale was “buoyant” considering the current environment producers were operating in.

“Congratulations to all involved for a successful day,” Mr Petricevich said.