Beef producers are being encouraged to participate in the Australian Beef Sustainability Framework’s annual survey to help promote and protect the industry as well as track performance.

The ABSF was developed by the industry in collaboration with stakeholders to meet the changing expectations of consumers, customers, investors and other stakeholders.

The ABSF defines what sustainable beef production is and tracks performance over a series of indicators annually.

Sustainability Steering Group chair Tess Herbert, pictured, said producer engagement in the survey was essential as the data would be used in many ways to benefit the industry.

“The results from the producer sustainability survey are valuable, not only for proving our credentials, but for strengthening and advancing our industry,” she said.

“There are a few key areas that our global customers, investors, special interest groups and consumers are interested in that require the input of industry through this producer survey.”

Ms Herbert said the evidence gathered would also play a vital role in guiding industry investment, resources and providing support across the value chain, and would enable continuous improvement to promote the longevity and prosperity of the industry.

“Producers are at the forefront of the industry’s sustainability efforts, and the value of understanding their experience on the ground is imperative to demonstrating the industry’s sustainability,” she said.

“The more producers who contribute, the more robust our data will be, and this is the best way we can hear from them.”

Ms Herbert said the Australian red meat and livestock industry was already on the front foot in demonstrating its sustainability credentials.

“Initiatives like CN30 and the ABSF’s previous Annual Updates have proven effective in providing the hard facts necessary to reinforce our key sustainability work and messages,” she said.

“Meat and Livestock Australia, in collaboration with industry, government and research partners, continues to proactively take action by investing in research, development and projects to enable industry to move towards sustainable outcomes.”

The survey is available online until March 6 and takes seven minutes to complete