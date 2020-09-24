Shirlee Downs hits $19,200

A Quairading meat sheep stud that added its intended Perth Royal Show sale team to its annual on-farm ram sale last Friday, set a stud record $19,200 top-price.

The annual Shirlee Downs and Dongadilling Poll Dorset, Prime SAMM and White Suffolk Ram Sale, conducted by Elders in conjunction with Nutrien Livestock, offered a total of 280 rams.

In all, 234 sold for an average price of $1393, up $257 on last year when 166 rams sold for an average price of $1136.

Shirlee Downs stud co-principal Chris Squires said he was pleased with the result.

Camera Icon With the $4000 top-priced Shirlee Downs Prime SAMM ram, was Elders WA stud stock manager Tim Spicer, Nutrien agent Troy Hornby, Kelly-Anne Gooch, of Lake Grace, buyer Tiarri Prime SAMM stud principal Ross Taylor, of Lake Grace, and Shirlee Downs stud co-principal Sascha Squires, of Quairading Credit: Countryman

“I expected a few more rams to be passed-in because the dry season and lack of water with many ewes sent to the Eastern States,” he said.

“The top rams made good money.”

The stud lots, from pen one to 28, had agents bidding via AuctionsPlus and a battle kicked off the sale.

Offered as lot one, Shirlee Downs stud Poll Dorset ram 135 found competitive bidding between Orrvale stud principal George Pearce, of Kojonup, and Elders WA stud stock manager Tim Spicer, who was bidding on behalf of Konongwootong stud principal Alistair Sutherland, of Victoria.

Camera Icon With the $5800 top-priced White Suffolk ram, was Elders WA stud stock manager Tim Spicer, buyer Sandown White Suffolk stud co-principal Les Sutherland, of Perenjori, Nutrien agent Troy Hornby, and Shirlee Downs stud co-principal Sascha Squires, of Quairading. Credit: Countryman

Mr Pearce, assisted by Nutrien agent Troy Hornby, secured the sale-topping ram after paying the most he had ever invested on a ram.

“I liked the ram’s size and its outcross pedigree,” he said.

“We’ve been buying Shirlee Downs rams for five years.”

The highly appraised ET-bred ram, sired by Ivadene 139, recorded Lambplan figures of 0.65 BWT, 11.5 WWT, 18.2 PWWT, -1.0 PFAT, 1.9 PEMD and a Lamb 2020 index of 147.8.

The $8800 second top-priced ram, also a Poll Dorset, was secured by Caternatting stud principal Allen Lawrence, of South Brook, a repeat buyer since 1974.

“The ram stood out with good depth, plenty of length, smooth shoulders and good clean head,” he said.

New buyer Les Sutherland, of Sandown stud, at Perenjori, secured the $5800 top-priced stud White Suffolk ram.

“It is an exceptional ram with great figures,” he said.

The White Suffolk recorded the catalogues highest Terminal Carcase Production index of 147.5.

From the Prime SAMM stud selections, Tiarri stud principal Ross Taylor, of Lake Grace, secured the $4000 top-priced ram.

“The ram is well structured with muscle and good figures,” he said.

This Prime SAMM ram recorded a 21.6 micron with a comfort factor of 99.6.

Camera Icon Shirlee Downs stud co-principal Chris Squires with a line-up of 28 stud rams at his family's on-property sale at Quairading. Credit: Countryman

Two other Prime SAMM stud rams were sold to Peter Fielding, of Sunnybrae stud, at South Australia, through AuctionsPlus.

More than 60 registered buyers supported the sale’s 84 per cent clearance.

After all the stud lots were offered, the White Suffolk catalogue of 30 specially selected rams all sold to an equal top-price of $2000 and average price of $1350.

Volume buyer Ron Watterson, who trades as Watterson Estate, at Tenterden, secured a $2000 WS ram in his tally of three, plus he was successful on five Poll Dorset rams and six Prime SAMM rams for an overall average price of $1850.

The offering of 180 SS Poll Dorset rams sold 154 to an equal top of $2500 and an average price of $1099.

Stockdale Partners, of Hyden, secured two $2500 SS PD rams and took home four for an average price of $2075.

The SS Prime SAMM catalogue offered 42 rams, with 31 sold to an equal top of $1700 and average price of $1129.

The two $1700 buyers were Glenwal & Company, of Brookton, and DM Cornish, of Wandering.

Elders auctioneer Graham Curry said there was a massive presence of all three breeds at the sale.

“All the rams were well-bred and prepared,” he said. “They were well received by the buyers.”