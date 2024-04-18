A Manjimup-bred Angus bull sold to a top of $12,500 at the Gandy Angus Yearling Bull Sale that presented a quality line-up at the Boyanup saleyards.

The sale, conducted by Elders and interfaced with AuctionsPlus, offered 68 bulls, resulting in 45 sold on the fall of the hammer for an average price of $6511, down $3849/head on last year when 50 bulls sold for an average price of $10,360.

Elders auctioneer Nathan King said the “tougher market conditions” resulted in the high pass-in rate, but the line-up included an “impressive” even team of quality bulls.

“Top-priced buyers were selective on the newer genetics in the offering,” he said.

The sale-topper, Gandy Three Rivers U83, was secured by Elders Manjimup agent Brad McDonnell, bidding on behalf of the Blakers family, who trade as CT Blakers Farming in Manjimup.

Avocado growers Shane and Courtney Blakers, who will take home a total of three bulls from three different sire-lines, are keen to get back into beef production after a 20-year absence.

“In January, we bought some mated Angus heifers, and our Gandy bulls will go to work over the first calvers to continue our self-replacing breeding herd,” Mr Blakers said.

“I was keen on the Gandy Three Rivers bull because he was highly recommended.”

Offered as lot 11, G Three Rivers U83 weighed in at 650kg with a scrotal circumference of 40cm and recorded growth Estimated Breeding Values of +76, +134, and +183, for 200, 400, and 600-day weights — all in the top one per cent of the breed.

The 2023 February-drop yearling bull that weighed 42kg at birth was sired by Ellingson Three Rivers 8062 and out of Diamond One Bronc P32.

The Brakers also secured a Mill Brae Benchmark 9016 son for $5000 and a Texas Iceman son for $5000, representing further genetics to infuse into their new beef production enterprise.

Also delighted with the new genetics on hand was Redmond producer Tony Peralla, who trades as Gilnochie.

Camera Icon The $12,000 second top-priced bull, Gandy Stellar U292, pictured, was secured by Redmond producer Tony Peralla, who trades as Gilnochie. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Mr Peralla was assisted by Elders Albany agent David Lindberg, who secured the $12,000 second top-priced bull, Gandy Stellar U292, on behalf of the repeat buyer.

They homed in on G Stellar U292 for its length down the spine and visually appealing rump profile — to be infused into Mr Peralla’s 160 self-replacing Angus breeding herd to produce steer calves for the grass-finished market.

“We sell off steers at about 388kg for grass-finishing,” Mr Peralla said.

This 2023 March-drop bull weighed 672kg and was sired by Gandy Stellar S195 and out of Diamond One Weigh Up R224. He recorded EBV growths of +60, +110, and +143 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights.

Camera Icon Gandy Angus stud co-principal Lex Gandy and her daughter Romy, 11, with Elders Albany agent David Lindberg, who secured the $12,000 second top-priced bull, Gandy Stellar U292, on behalf of Redmond account Gilnochie. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Mr Lindberg secured a good spread of other sire lines for Mr Peralla’s Gilnochie account, including a Millah Murrah Rocket Man R38 son for $8000, an Ellingson Rangeland son for $6000, and a Mill Brae Benchmark 9016 son for $8000.

Esperance producer Wes Graham, who trades as WJ & FJ Graham, secured three bulls through AuctionsPlus to a top of $10,500 and average price of $9167.

The repeat buyer began his buying order with a Mill Brae Benchmark 9016 son offered as lot 4, with EBV growth figures of +79, +142, and +168 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, all in the top one per cent.

Mr Graham also selected another Mill Brae Benchmark son for $9500 and an LAR Man in Black son for $7500.

Camera Icon Virbac agent Tony Murdoch with Alcoa Farmlands manager Vaughn Byrd, who was the volume buyer, with Virbac agent Kylie Meloury, and Alcoa stock hand Richard Gardiner. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Alcoa Farmlands manager Vaughn Byrd, who was the repeat volume buyer, secured eight bulls to a top of $6000 and average price of $4500.

He said he was chasing a mixture of heifer and mature cow bulls with good growth rates and carcase data for Alcoa’s 4000 breeding herd.

“We sell our well-grown calves through AuctionsPlus and at the saleyards,” he said.