The cost of basic staple foods such as bread and milk has risen between 9.6-10.9 per cent in the past 12 months with dairy products topping the Consumer Price Indicator with a rise of 10.9 per cent.

The monthly CPI released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics for October highlighted that dairy continued to top the price gains, followed by bread and cereals at 9.6 per cent.

Camera Icon Dairy prices rose 10.9 per cent in the past 12 months to the end of October. Credit: AAP

“On an annual basis, comparing CPI indexes from 2022 to 2023, all categories are still exhibiting an inflationary trend,” Mr Dalgleish said.

Camera Icon Food inflation percentage indicator. Credit: Episode3 / supplied/Episode3

While dairy prices increased almost 11 per cent for the year they rose by 0.66 per cent over the month.

He said the CPI revealed that “deflationary pressures still persist” for fruit and vegetables with gains of just 0.5 per cent recorded.

“However we can see that fruit and vegetable prices eased over October by a marginal 0.08 per cent,” he said.

Alcohol prices remained steady, with no change in prices recorded during the month, although annually it had risen 6.6 per cent.

Meat and seafood had the second-lowest inflationary gains at an increase of 2.8 per cent year-on-year, with a small 0.08 per cent gain for the month, while bread and cereals increased by 0.15 per cent for the month.