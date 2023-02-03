A world-renowned animal scientist will tackle the tricky question of how the agriculture sector can respond to the challenge of becoming carbon neutral at a free lecture at the University of WA next week.

Professor Frank Mitloehner — a leading air quality specialist at the University of California, Davis — will also examine the complex matter of how well methane is calculated to determine livestock emissions.

The lecture, which will also be streamed online, is being hosted by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development and the WA Livestock Research Council.

DPIRD Climate Resilience Taskforce lead Kerrine Blenkinsop said it was part of the Department’s activities to help livestock producers understand their on-farm carbon footprint.

“The Australian red meat and livestock industry’s goal is to be climate-neutral by 2030, ahead of most other industries throughout the country and the world,” Ms Blenkinsop said.

“Professor Mitloehner’s insights into the measurement of methane and what is being considered by other research institutions and countries contributes to the conversation about how to improve animal agriculture’s climate footprint.”

Professor Mitloehner is also director of the Clarity and Leadership for Environmental Awareness and Research Centre, which uses research and extension to advance sustainability in animal agriculture.

Livestock producers, industry stakeholders, researchers and academics are invited to attend the two-hour lecture from 10am on Wednesday, February 8, or watch online.

Camera Icon Professor Frank Mitloehner will deliver a free lecture at the University of WA on February 8. Credit: Supplied / DPIRD

It comes after the WA Government last week announced it would introduce climate change legislation in 2023 in a bid to “create a framework for the State’s response to climate change”.

The legislation will formalise the McGowan Government’s goal of net zero emissions by 2050 and create statutory requirements to set emission reduction targets.

WA Climate Action Minister Reece Whitby said the legislation would “help accelerate our transition to net zero emissions in a responsible and achievable way”.

“This will help unlock critical investment in clean energy infrastructure and technologies, ultimately reducing costs for businesses,” he said.

“A new adaptation strategy will be released this year to help enhance our State’s climate resilience and ensure adaptation is reflected in Government decision-making.”

The Albanese Government’s landmark Climate Change Bills passed the Senate last September, allowing Federal Labor’s target of net zero emissions by 2050 to be enshrined in legislation.

Visit agric.wa.gov.au/events/Frank%20Mitloehner to register.