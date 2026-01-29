As I reflect on the past year, I am proud of where Angus and the WA Angus community is today.

The cattle market has been incredibly positive for Angus producers.

There have been strong prices right across the board rewarding those who continue to invest in quality genetics, sound management practises and long-term breeding programs.

Demand for Angus cattle remains strong and consistent, and it is pleasing to see confidence across the industry as we move into 2026.

There is no doubt that Angus remains one of the most sought-after beef breeds in Australia, and WA producers are well positioned to continue benefiting from this strength.

One of the real highlights of the year was the World Angus Forum and AngusEXPO.

This was a truly world-class event and a massive undertaking, and I take my hat off to Angus Australia for delivering such a premier showcase of our breed on the global stage.

It was fantastic to see WA so well represented, with the WA committee attending AngusEXPO and promoting Angus WA through an outstanding trade stand.

It was something people are still talking about to this day, and it showcased just how strong, professional and united our WA Angus community is.

It has also been very encouraging to see younger people coming through our committee.

Their enthusiasm, fresh ideas and energy shine a new light on the future and when combined with the knowledge and experience of our longstanding members, it creates a powerful mix.

Across generations we share a common goal, to best promote and support those who breed Angus in WA, and it is great to see that unity in action.

It has also been pleasing to see the growing influence of women in agriculture, particularly during the past few years, where their involvement and leadership has stepped up significantly.

This can only strengthen our industry.

Our Angus WA Scholarship recipients continue to do us proud.

Emily Tolland represented WA at Angus Round-Up, while Fraser Mahaffey attended TOCAL, both gaining valuable experience and knowledge that they will bring back to the WA industry.

This year we also celebrate two stud milestones, with Mordallup Angus marking 70 years of breeding Angus and Gandy Angus celebrating 40 years, both tremendous achievements that deserve to be recognised.

The Angus WA Win 10 Heifers Competition continues to go from strength to strength, now in its 19th consecutive year.

A sincere thank you to the Smith family, Yarralena Grazing, for supplying the outstanding 2025-drop commercial Angus heifers this year.

The Gingin Heifer Competition also continues its success, now entering its 43rd consecutive year.

Producers in the Gingin shire put forward four heifers each to be judged on temperament, structure, evenness of pen, carcase quality and femininity.

The 2025 competition winners were the Clifton family, of Caraban Grazing.

It has also been great to see Venturon Livestock, Tullibardine Angus and Mason Valley Angus out in force at WA shows, flying the flag for the Angus breed.

The standard of cattle on display has been exceptional, and their efforts do not go unnoticed, they are doing a fantastic job showcasing the quality, structure and performance of Angus cattle in WA.

I remain extremely positive about the future of Angus in WA.

With strong markets, committed breeders, growing youth involvement, and a united community working together, our breed is in a very strong position as we move forward into 2026 and beyond.

Andrew Kuss is chairman of Angus Western Australia, an affiliated group of Angus Australia