Muir family celebrate 70 years of Angus quality

The Muir family of Mordallup Angus stud are proud to announce their 70th year of breeding excellence, marking a significant milestone in commitment to quality Angus genetics.

This year, the sale will be held on the March 25, 2026, where about 80 “powerful” yearling bulls will be offered.

Mordallup Angus stud principal Mark Muir said he was confident that the sale lineup would be the best drop of bulls his family had ever bred, showcasing the results of decades of careful selection and dedication to improving the breed.

“The driving demand for Mordallup yearling bulls is the quality of genetics that breed true to type,” he said.

“With high performing genetics hard to find, these yearling bulls could be producer’s best answer.

“They tick all the boxes in growth, longevity, fertility and power.”

Mr Muir said yearling bull buyers were in the know when they’re getting “more bang for their buck” – a more affordable option compared to selecting 2-year-old bulls.

“On average yearling bull buyers could be getting up to an extra 2 years of working life,” he said.

“This year is particularly exciting as we introduce new sire line Kaharau Panther S336, whose sons are anticipated to make a splash in the Angus breeding world.

“Panther was a bull we selected for his strength of breeding within the Kaharau program - he walks with exceptional ease for his size and weight”

Mr Muir said the sire’s progeny carried the traits to progress the Mordallup herd and beyond into many commercial programs.

“Sons are correctly structured, thick, deep bodied and will be a feed lotter’s dream animal,” he said.

“If producers realise the sons are good, wait until they see his daughters.

“Panther was used over maiden heifers and mature cows, all calving with ease.

Mr Muir said Panther’s traits promise to bring exceptional value to future breeding programs.

“There will be ample sons suitable for heifer and cow mating,” he said.

“There will be a strong influence of New Zealand genetics - known for their strong paternal traits, sound feet and heavy carcase weights.

“Sire lines will include Turiroa R439, whose sons topped our 2025 sale.”

Other sires include Kayjay Meatpack and Brookwood Titan J32.

Mr Muir said there would be a strong representation of home-bred sires including the most renowned Mordallup Moorook M51, as well as Mordallup Titan U110.

This up-coming sale represents a unique opportunity for breeders and commercial cattlemen to invest in top-tier genetics that promise to enhance herd quality and productivity,” he said.

“It will be a great opportunity to witness and participate in Mordallup Angus stud’s landmark 70th year of breeding.

Mordallup maintain a high standard of herd health with a JABAS-8 accreditation.

Its entire female herd gets annually vaccinated with 7in1 and Pestigard, the sale bulls have been BVDV ear-notched free, vaccinated with Pestigard, 7in1, Vibrovax, Rhinogard and Bovillis, to qualify for the ‘Immune Ready’ guarantee.

All bulls are sire verified and have been HD50K genomic tested and have been semen tested fertile.

To find out more, view Mordallup on Instagram or Facebook or at mordallupangus.com.au.