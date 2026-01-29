Artificial breeding specialist and veterinarian Richard Hall of Bunbury has been named the recipient of the prestigious WA Angus Strathtay Trophy for his dedication and commitment to the Angus breed.

He was bestowed the honour at the Angus WA annual meeting on January 21 at Claremont Showground.

The Strathtay Trophy, derived by the Young family, of Strathtay stud in Narrogin, aims to recognise an individual or group’s achievement in promoting the Angus breed.

It is judged by means of success in exhibiting, or through the sale or purchase of stud or commercial stock or setting a high standard in the candidate’s chosen field.

Dr Hall contributed the prestigious award honour to many of his mentors who not just helped him with his embryo work but taught him about life.

“Unfortunately, quite a few of those people are not still with us here today,” Dr Hall said.

He said one of his first large clients in WA was Wilson Downs Angus in Cunderdin, owned by the late John McKay, who is survived by his wife Beth. The couple had a major impact on the breed in Australia.

The McKays were members of the WA Angus Society for more than 50 years, establishing their stud in 1968.

“I did a lot of work for them — at the time they changed focus to Angus, previously running a lot of European cattle,” Dr Hall said.

“I learned a lot about cow families from Beth and John.

“They had a lot of influential sires in the Angus breed well known today, you will see Rosebud and Champagne pedigrees throughout Australia.”

Dr Hall said a lot of the McKays’ cattle were introduced into Australia through New Zealand.

“This had a major long-term impact on the breed in Australia,” he said.

“Working with the McKays was how I first started to understand the power of the cow and cow families.

“I was really lucky to spend a lot of time with Beth — she was a fantastic cattle person and had a big impact on my ability to understand cows and udders.”

Another influencer in Dr Hall’s life was Kojonup cattleman Pat Walsh when he was running the Knutsford Grassfed Bull Trial.

“It was a sad day when that trial finished,” Dr Hall said.

“Pat was one of the humblest guys you would every meet in your life, he never said a lot, but when he said something, you learned.

“I was also very fortunate to spend time with Lew Smith, who ran Koojan Hills Angus in Kojonup, he achieved so much in his life and gave so much to the Angus breed.”

Dr Hall paid special mention to Murray Davis, of Coonamble Angus stud in Bremer Bay.

“We met at the Great Australian Cattle Sale in 1987,” he said.

“Murray was one of my first clients that had me flushing my first Angus cows in WA.

“You can learn so much from these types of people.”

Dr Hall said he felt “lucky” to be surrounded by and work with people associated with the Angus breed in WA.

“My journey has been rocky; I don’t try to hide my long-term battle with depression,” he said.

“Cattle helped me through that journey, and when I was really stuffed, there were a few days when I thought the world wasn’t there.

“I would sit under a tree, and some of those old Wilson Downs cows would come up and lick my face.”

Dr Hall said his work ethic was to aim for the best possible result.

“I take a real interest in what my clients are doing,” he said.

“Because a large percentage of my clients have been Angus breeders, I have developed a real passion for the breed.

“I am very humbled to receive this award — I can’t thank you enough.”

Other awards handed out at the meeting included three 25-year Angus WA membership acknowledgements including Bruno Maiolo of Narrogin, Don and Kathy Caley of Narrikup, and Mel and Trish Phillips, of Manjimup.

Camera Icon Angus WA chairman Andrew Kuss with 50-year membership award recipient Graham Nixon, and Angus Australian chairman Sinclair Munro. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Recipients of 50-year Angus WA membership were Graham Nixon of New Norcia and Fiona and Andrew Kuss of Allegria Park Angus stud in Esperance.