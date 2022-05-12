Dairy farmers and industry representatives braved the cold and the rain for a day in the South West exploring all the latest updates, new technologies and innovations being embraced by the sector.

Kicking off with a morning tea at the Dardanup Hall, Western Dairy’s Dairy Innovation Day gathered about 100 people to the region on Thursday morning.

Following a welcome from Dairy Australia general manager of farm profit and capability Greg Jarman and WD chair Robin Lammie, were several engaging presentations and panel sessions.

Brunswick farmers Warwick Tyrrell and Michael Twomey — who are taking part in WD’s Dairy Farm Monitor Project — sat on the first panel, chaired by the research and development body’s agribusiness leader Kirk Reynolds, the duo discussing on-farm changes which saved money, time and/or effort.

A second panel discussion about carbon sequestration in the sector was chaired by Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development senior development officer Mandy Curnow, with University of Western Australia’s Emerita Professor Lynette Abbott, farm consultant Paul Omodei and Harvest Road sustainability lead Scott Strachan guest speakers,

The sessions in the hall were followed by on-farm tours with local dairy farmers and brothers Kevin and Phil Depiazzi, who have undertaken multi-species crop trials and effluent management project.

Gippsland dairy farmer and Soilkee director Niels Olsen travelled to the brother’s farm for the day to talk about reducing chemical inputs, improving soil health and to conduct a machinery demonstration.

Local farmer Michael Twomey also welcomed guests to his property to discuss an irrigation project he had run for the past three years and the changes he had made to improve efficiency on-farm.

The day was followed by a gala dinner at the Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre, where participants got to hear from keynote speaker Dairy Australia director, professor Paul Woods AO.