Woodanilling woolgrower Bindi Murray has been reappointed to the board of Sheep Producers Australia for a third and final term.

Ms Murray was elected one of two board directors, along with Canberra-based newcomer Andrew Henderson, at SPA’s annual general meeting on November 29.

She said she was looking forward to continuing her work with SPA, which is the national peak body representing Australia’s sheepmeat industry.

“I believe science is at the heart of agriculture and part of our roles advocating for ongoing support for our producers,” Ms Murray said.

Camera Icon Sheep Producers Australia board director Andrew Henderson. Credit: Supplied / Sheep Producers Australia

Ms Murray is also livestock committee vice-chair at the Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA.

In a statement, SPA described Mr Henderson — who is the outgoing independent chair of the SAFEMEAT Advisory Group — as “a leading strategic policy specialist with a passion for building the sustainability and prosperity of rural and regional Australia”.

Mr Henderson — who replaces retiring board director Robert Herrmann — said SPA had a critical role to play on behalf of producers.

“I am excited to serve and support the industry, particularly to help the industry and government to understand each other and work better together for the benefit of the nation,” he said.

SPA independent chair Andrew Spencer said Mr Henderson worked across private enterprise, industry, not-for-profits and governments.

“Andrew is a published author on biosecurity, food security, national security, agricultural supply chains along with other matters of national interest,” Mr Spencer said.

“The board, staff and members would like to thank Robert for his time on the board and the excellent contribution he has made.”