WA has second highest lamb production quarter on record: MLA

Australia had the highest lamb slaughter on record at over 6,930,000 head in the last quarter, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

The ABS data, analysed by Meat and Livestock Australia, also showed WA had its second highest lamb production quarter on record, as well as its second highest quarter for slaughter.

MLA senior market information analyst Erin Lukey said the recorded carcase weights and higher levels of production were a result of good weather conditions at the end of 2023.

TheNightly Get in front of tomorrow's news for FREE Journalism for the curious Australian across politics, business, culture and opinion. READ NOW

“Across the board we saw carcase weights for lamb lift 5 per cent quarter-to quarter to 24kg, which equates to the five-year average. This return is after the three-year lows recorded last quarter,” she said.

“Lamb carcase weights lifted across all States according to the ABS. This is partly attributable to the end of season turnoff of older lambs and improved weather conditions recorded in the latter months of 2023, particularly in NSW and Victoria.”

On average, there was a fall in carcase weight prices across the country.

WA experienced the biggest drop, with weights easing 9 per cent to 24.5kg.

National mutton slaughter was at its highest since December 2019 at more than 2.7 million head.

The value of sheep meat slaughtered increased 41 per cent quarter-to quarter to $1.257 billion, which equates to $129/head per animal, the largest since 2023’s second quarter.

CATTLE

National slaughter fell by 2 per cent quarter-to-quarter for cattle, but the number is still up 17 per cent compared to 2023’s first quarter.

Carcase weights rose from 313kg to 315kg, while beef production dropped slightly by one per cent, still up 20 per cent on last year at 570,681 tonnes.

WA had a 8 per cent dip in slaughter rates and a 5 per cent decline in population, which MLA attributed to dry conditions in the State.

Ms Lukey said the female slaughter rate was now at 47.05 per cent, which was a slight rise from the previous quarter.

“This means that the 12-month rolling average FSR is now 47.7 per cent, which is above the industry benchmark signalling a destock. However, the industry is not officially in a destock as we have not had two consecutive quarters above 47 per cent,” she said.

“If the FSR remains elevated into next quarter, we can reassess whether the herd is in liquidation.”