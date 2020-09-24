Wiringa Park ram tops $7500

Nyabing bred Poll Merino rams were in demand at the Hobley family’s annual Wiringa Park sale as prices reached $7500 on September 17.

Overall, 200 rams were offered through Nutrien with 188 sold for an average price of $2313, up $276/head on last year when 232 sold for an average price of $2037.

It was the heavy wool cut and good body type of a Poll Boonooke 17-759 sired ram that sparked Ravensthorpe woolgrower Richard Norrish to secure the sale topper for pen nine.

Mr Norrish said it was the first PB 17-759 sired son he had bought for his nucleus flock of 150 ewes.

“The ram will breed flock rams for my family’s 2000 commercial ewes,” he said.

“The 19 micron ram has similar wool qualities to what we produce.”

Camera Icon With the $7000 second top-priced ram, was buyer Shiloh stud co-principal Ross Nichols, of Pingrup, stud consulatant Ken Earnshaw, Teagan Nichols, of Pingrup, Nutrien auctioneer Mark Warren, and Wiringa Park stud co-principal Allan Hobley, of Nyabing. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman, Bob Garnant

The ram measured a comfort factor of 99.6 and was in the top 10 per cent of Australian Sheep Breeding Values for yearling clean fleece weight, recording a 30 for this trait.

Mr Norrish said he was looking to increase his wool production after a few dry years had held back growth.

The bidder’s registration list of 40 entries included many past Anglesey stud clients who followed the breeding to Wiringa Park after the Hobley family purchased the Gnowangerup stud in 2018.

New buyers included Shiloh Poll Merino stud Ross Nichols, of Pingrup, who secured the $7000 second top-price ram from pen one.

Camera Icon Volume buyers were Chad Mills and Lorne Mills, of RA Mills & Co, Brookton. Credit: Countryman

Mr Nichols said he selected the Poll Boonooke 17-135 sired son for its good conformation and bone, plus its white stylish wool with defined crimp.

Nutrien stud stock agent Tom Bowen secured a $5500 ram on behalf of Edenhope Hobbs-Lingmer Poll Merino stud, at Horsham in Victoria.

This ram measured in the top 10 per cent for ASBV post weighing weight with a figure of 7.0.

Also bidding on the top-valued rams, Cranbrook woolgrower Peter Climie selected a range of Wiringa Park genetics to a top of $4100 and average price of $3700.

“I have been buying rams here for five years, they are breeding bigger frames for our flock,” he said. “We were selecting for heavy cut with a 18.5 micron average.”

After securing AI genetics from Wiringa Park in the past, Gnowangerup woolgrower Wayne Pech selected his first live ram for $4000.

“I like the stud’s data base,” he said.

Mr Pech was the underbidder on the sale topper, but his second pick was also in the top 10 per cent for yearling clean fleece weight.

Camera Icon Wiringa Park stud co-principal Jeff Hobley, of Nyabing, and buyer Peter Climie, of PS Climie & Co, at Cranbrook. Credit: Countryman

After investing in Anglesey genetics previously, the Dolan family, of Nyabing, made the move to Wiringa Park last year to select their ram requirements.

Roy Dolan and his sons, Warren and Clinton, who run a 3200 ewe flock, secured 13 rams to a top of $3800 and average price of $2993. “We were selecting for length and depth of body with nourished white wools,” Clinton said.

Also following the Anglesey trail to Wiringa Park, the Milne family, of Borden, secured six rams to a top of $3900 and average price of $3784.

Volume buyers were Chad Mills and his cousin Lorne Mills, who manage farming properties at Corrigin, Brookton and Quairading.

Chad secured a total of 14 rams for an average price of $2108. “Combined, we run a flock of 4500 ewes on our farms,” Chad said.

Wiringa Park stud co-principal Allan Hobley said the sale had a good clearance with new buyers involved.

“There was strong interest in our use of ASBVs,” he said. “I received excellent feedback on how well our rams are breeding, telling me we are heading in the right direction.”

Nutrien auctioneer Mark Warren said it was an outstanding line-up of Poll Merino rams.

“There was plenty of growth showing, with good figures and outstanding quality wool,” he said.