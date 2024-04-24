The supply is starting to tighten up for heavy lambs and mutton and as a result the price spread between heavy and lighter stock is increasing. Lambs more than 40kg are now back above $1.50 almost across the board. Mutton more than 30kg hot score carcase weight is trading easily at $1.50. Processor space in WA for lambs remains heavily booked out. East coast demand for WA sheep remains strong and is the only real market for light store lambs that aren’t ready to go into feedlots. On the east coast, Merinos are trading at a growing discount to crossbred lambs, with the latter at $2.60 whilst Merinos are trading down to $2.10. Cattle markets have strengthened slightly in WA — lighter cows are bid $1.50/kg liveweight but prices are firmer for heavy cows. Live export markets remain around $3./kg liveweight for steers and $2.60 for heifers of high quality. All prices quoted are available in the Agora Livestock Markets app — available free on the app stores. Agora Livestock has recently released a marketplace for agents and farmers to list livestock for sale. For more details, call 1300 812 345 or visit agoralivestock.com.au/marketplace. Rob Kelly is the founder and managing director of Agora Livestock, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one app.