Hyden-based Young Guns Murray Grey stud has boosted its offering of sale bulls to 29 at the 29th Invitational Production Sale to be conducted online through AuctionsPlus on Tuesday, February 22.

Young Guns stud principal Lindsay Bagshaw said this would allow buyers to purchase very high quality bulls for better value.

“Volume buyers have more opportunity to fill their quotas at a minimum investment,” he said.

“There was a large ratio of bull calves in our 2020-drop, but we didn’t compromise on the quality.”

With the new online sale format, Young Guns will have a field day on February 8 for buyers to come and view the cattle in the flesh.

There will be also be comprehensive vision of the sale bulls on AuctionsPlus.

“We are extremely pleased with not just the overall visual qualities of this year’s sale team but their performance has been outstanding,” Mr Bagshaw said.

“It’s incredibly satisfying when your hard work and objectives come together and you see the results within the herd.”

Mr Bagshaw said with the stud situated 50km north-east of Hyden, the aim was to breed and manage the herd to produce easy-doing cattle.

“Although it’s a tough environment it’s actually a great tool for identifying easy-doing genetics,” he said.

“We also implement management techniques that train the cattle to forage from an early age.”

Mr Bagshaw said his cattle were only supplementary fed if all paddocks go empty.

“We consider these types able to produce eating quality from having the good temperament along with optimal fat and muscle rations,” he said.

“Cattle are selected on how well they scan with good even fat cover and muscle ratios for specific weight ranges.

”This provides progeny suitable to meet a large window of markets and the ability to fatten on a variety of feed sources.”

The Young Guns sale team is represented by nine different sires to give purchasers flexibility in their selections.

Buyers will be required to register with AuctionPlus at least 48 hours before the sale.

Mr Bagshaw said interested buyers could attend the Hyden-based CRC on sale day where they could preview the sale bulls online and make their bids as the auction proceeds at 12.30pm.

Young Guns is offering free delivery on all sale bulls.

For all inquiries about the sale or bull data contact Mr Bagshaw at 0427 778 889 or email young.guns96@bigpond.com.