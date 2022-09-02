A young judges qualifier event will be held at WA College of Agriculture — Denmark for those who missed their chance to win entry to the upcoming State Championships at the Perth Royal Show.

The one-off competition was organised following the cancellation of this year’s Wagin Woolorama, one of several agriculture shows that usually host a State qualifier event.

It will be held on Saturday, September 10, with categories for wool, Merino and British sheep judging, as well as beef and dairy cattle judging, and beef and dairy paraders.

Event organiser Sheena Smith said the competition was open to anyone aged 16 to 25, with entrants including a number of Denmark students.

“Due to a number of shows having to be cancelled, numbers were going to be low for the State qualifiers, which would have made the competition a bit weak,” she said.

“We don’t want a weak competition, we want our best going through to the nationals.”

Ms Smith said the junior judging circuit was vital to the agriculture industry.

“These competitions are really important to the ag industry and the kids that are involved in it do get recognised,” she said.

“They are a great opportunity to get involved in agriculture and for their future careers.”

Call 0427 214 707 to register.

The Young Judges State Championships will be held at the Jim Horwood pavilion at the Perth Royal Show on Tuesday, September 27.