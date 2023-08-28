The first Australian display of Fendt’s self propelled 900 Series Rogator sprayer will take place at the Dowerin Machinery Field Days after the first unit of its kind in the country arrived in Victoria and is being transported west specifically for WA’s largest agricultural machinery showcase.

Fendt dealer, Agwest Machinery in Northam, will take possession of the sprayer and arrange for it to be at Dowerin for the August 30 and 31 event.

Agwest Machinery won the most outstanding exhibitor award at Dowerin in 2022 and will be hoping the new addition to the product range will assist in claiming the prize again.

Agwest Machinery group sales manager Martin Crawford said it would be the first time the Rogator would be available for viewing in Australia, and it was exciting to have it in WA.

He said there were “a few unique points” for the Fendt Rogator self propelled sprayer that set it apart from other products on the market.

“It’s the industry’s only rear boom sprayer with two-height adjustable clearance,” Mr Crawford said.

The Rogator can be changed “from standard-clearance to high-clearance application in less than 45 seconds” and can also “change from liquid to dry application in under two hours for unmatched return on investment”.

He said the sprayer came with the Fendt Varioterminal system, which provided full machine control through its versatile communications platforms, as well as “AWD SmartDrive, which continuously and independently powers each wheel for superior traction”.

“We were also hoping to have the 700 Series Fendt tractor available but unfortunately that hasn’t happened,” Mr Crawford said.

He said Fendt was known as “the Roll Royce of tractors” and was a ”very popular tractor brand overseas” due to its advanced technology and enhanced “sustainability” factors..

Camera Icon AgWest Machinery roup sales manager Martin Crawford and Northam branch manager Owen Taylor. Credit: Aidan Smith / Countryman

Agwest Machinery Northam branch manager Owen Taylor said the branch had been growing since change of ownership from Allmakes Ag in February 2022 and subsequent rebranding with a “different sweet of products”.

While hay equipment and machinery have been the main bread winner for the company in the Northam area, the change of ownership under Agwest director Bruce Cunningham, with the introduction of the Fendt and Massey Ferguson brands into the market, was starting to change that.

Mr Crawford said the Northam business aimed to be a one stop shop for all agricultural machinery needs.

“Krone hay equipment has been our best product to date but that is changing as the branch grows with Fendt and Massey Ferguson brands increasing in popularity in the region,” Mr Crawford said.

Agwest Machinery’s Northam branch also stocks Kubota tractors and an range of second hand machinery and equipment.

Mr Taylor said they also have 78 per cent of the Stihl product range in store, which is backed up by parts and service support.

Mr Taylor said the Stihl range “sells itself” and was a great addition to the branch catering for the needs of a wide variety of farmers and local businesses in the region.

Agwest Machinery also has branches in Geralton, Corrigin, Esperance and Katanning.