Connect with Case IH

Following hot on the heels of last year’s launch of the next-generation AFS Connect Magnum comes a similar makeover for the flagship of Case IH’s machinery fleet, the Steiger.

The AFS Connect Steiger is now being introduced to Australian and New Zealand farmers — promising the connectivity potential and technology advancements of the AFS Connect Magnum, but with additional horsepower for those with big jobs and big hectares to cover.

Available in Quadtrac, Rowtrac and wheeled configurations from 400 to 600 horsepower, the AFS Connect Steiger features a redesigned cab with an all-new armrest with ergonomic controls.

It also comes with automotive-grade design elements and a 12-inch display configurable to each operator’s needs.

There is also a new operating system and receiver.

Case IH Australia and New Zealand Steiger product manager Jason Wood said the new Steiger represented the future direction for the entire Case IH tractor line-up.

“From the design upgrades and enhancements to the suite of new technology driving new levels of efficiency and productivity, the AFS Connect Steiger delivers on connectivity,” he said.

Mr Wood said the power, durability and efficiency that have been the hallmarks of the Steiger range for more than 60 years remained the same.

“But these latest technology enhancements only amplify its appeal to the customer looking for a tractor that can tackle the biggest and most demanding of tasks,” he said.

The AFS Connect Steiger is powered by three system components, including the AFS Vision Pro 1200 Display that provides great visibility day or night and features exterior-camera feeds.

The AFS Vector Pro receiver streamlines guidance correction options, ranging from base (AFS 1) to medium (AFS 2) to high (RTK) accuracy levels.

Mr Wood said the Steiger cab, like that of the AFS Connect Magnum, had been completely redesigned, blending simplicity, control and comfort, no matter the conditions or crop.

Features include an ergonomic multi-control armrest with eight control buttons, a multifunction handle with four programmable hot keys and an encoder knob for total control at the operator’s fingertips

It has newly-designed heating, ventilation and air-conditioning.

There are 29 power connectors and diagnostic ports to connect all the devices required to monitor and control the operation.

It comes with standard leather seat with ventilation, an advanced steering system with adjustable steering rates to increase performance and manoeuvrability on every turn of the steering wheel.

The Steiger has 360-degree performance lighting that can be grouped to turn on and off as the operator sees fit and has telescoping mirrors that are adjustable from the cab.

Along with these new features, industry-leading cab suspension, unmatched visibility and a 40-degree swivel seat come standard.