COVID-19 creates new look for Case IH training

Pandemic restrictions have forced Australian businesses to take a new approach to their day-to-day operations, and Case IH is no exception.

It says its dealer training sessions have taken on a very different look.

Six months ago, Case IH’s dealer network training would have involved dealer representatives travelling to a central location for face-to-face sessions with Case IH staff. Under current restrictions, the company opted for a new approach, which is opening training up to increasingly more dealership staff throughout the network.

CASE IH Australia-New Zealand general manager Pete McCann said the company was committed to adhering government guidelines around COVID-19.

“The health and safety of our staff and dealership representatives is paramount, so the way we’ve previously conducted machinery training for dealers was out of the question at this time,” he said.

“But equally, our business operations must continue and training for dealers on current and new machinery is an extremely important part of what we do to ensure they have the most up to date and comprehensive information for customers interested in our product lines.”

The answer was to move the training sessions to a virtual classroom, where Case IH dealer representatives from across Australia and New Zealand have been undergoing important tractor product training from the comfort of their homes and offices.

CASE IH high-horsepower product specialist Jason Wood has been carrying out the training from a tractor in regional NSW.

It’s a new experience for Jason, looking at training participants — more than 200 during three weeks of sessions —via a laptop screen in a tractor rather than face to face.

He said the feedback from those involved had been extremely positive. It is the first time Case IH ANZ has conducted online training from the cab of a tractor, with numerous cameras mounted in the cab to assist Mr Wood in showing dealers all the features via his laptop, and illustrating the increasing connectivity abilities of the Case IH tractor fleet.

Mr Wood’s “classroom” was in a paddock on his property between Gunnedah and Mullaley.

Sessions were limited to 20 people to maximise the opportunity for interaction by those involved, and participants were encouraged to ask questions throughout the course of the session.

Mr Wood said it had proved highly successful and came with a number of benefits.

“There’s cost savings when participants don’t have to travel and conducting our training in this way actually allows us to get to a wider audience because dealerships can involve more of their staff when it’s in an online format,” he said.