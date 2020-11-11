Data connections on single platform

A new innovation platform allowing the real-time exchange of machine data between John Deere, CLAAS and 365FarmNet platforms is now live.

DataConnect works similarly to ISOBUS, connects multiple manufacturer cloud platforms and allows different brands of equipment to communicate in the paddock.

John Deere precision ag segment manager Ben Kelly said the system meant farmers would be able to monitor their entire machinery fleet using their preferred platform, without having to switch portals or manually transfer data from one system to another.

“DataConnect allows customers who have a mixed fleet, or are in the process of transitioning from one manufacturer to another, to have their data seamlessly connect,” he said.

Mr Kelly said one of the greatest barriers to the adoption of digital technologies had been the incompatibility of data between manufacturers, and the landmark partnership with John Deere, CLAAS and 365FarmNet was another step towards removing that barrier.

“By simplifying the way farmers collect data across their fleet we are helping them compile high-quality information and insights,” he said.

“This is vital given the results gained through precision agriculture are directly linked to the quality of the data fed into the system.”

The structure of direct cloud-to-cloud technology enables a smooth flow of information without any effort or inputs from the operator.

Farmers can view five key machine data sets including current and historical machine location, fuel tank level, working status and speed.

Mr Kelly said access to these data sets would allow customers to monitor their fleet remotely and provide peace of mind that equipment is operating in the correct location and completing work as directed.

Farmers do not require any additional hardware and software components to implement DataConnect, and further partners and functionality will be added in the future.

For more information customers can visit JohnDeere.com.au.