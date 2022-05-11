German farm machinery manufacturer, AMAZONE, has posted a record sales result of 655 million euro (just under $Aus 1 billion) during 2021, a 22 per cent jump on top of the 15 per cent increase recorded the previous year.

AMAZONE machinery is distributed in New Zealand and Australia via the CLAAS Harvest Centre network and selected independent dealerships.

AMAZONE’s joint managing directors Christian Dreyer and Justus Dreyer welcomed the result as a huge success for the company, its partners and customers throughout the world.

The directors attributed the growth to continued innovation across the company’s extensive product range and rising demand for high performance machinery that can improve productivity and reduce operating costs.

They predict continued growth despite current supply and production difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Highlights of the year included the ongoing expansion of the company’s production and logistics facilities and ongoing initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, including the installation of large-scale photovoltaic systems and in-house heat and power plants.

AMAZONE claims to have reduced its CO2 emissions by about seven million tonnes in the past eight years at its German sites alone.

The company continues to invest more than five percent of its turnover in research and development, with a particular focus on precision application and autonomous technology.

AMAZONE is a leading manufacturer of cultivation, planting, spreading and spraying equipment.

Established in Germany in 1883, the family-owned company employs more than 2000 staff across nine manufacturing sites in Europe.

More than 80 percent of the company’s production is exported.