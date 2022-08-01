One of Esperance’s most iconic local machinery dealerships has been sold to powerhouse McIntosh & Son, which has plans to move into and rebrand Staines Esperance after 27 years.

The acquisition means McIntosh & Son — which has eight dealerships in WA — will add the New Holland, Morris and K-Line franchises to its offering to farmers in the Esperance area.

Staines Esperance will be rebranded as McIntosh & Son under the leadership of Devon Gilmour, who is the general manager of four WA branches, while the dealership will comprise a mix of McIntosh & Son and Staines Esperance staff.

The Staines family said they were proud of their achievements during the past 27 years and felt it was the right time to hand over the reins of the business.

Founder Neil Staines said the family had enjoyed serving farmers but believed it would take the “resources of a larger dealer group to meet the changing demands of agriculture”.

He paid tribute to general manager Peter Drummond, who Mr Staines said had been an integral part of Staines’ leadership team for more than 25 years.

“We would like to thank our dedicated team who have supported us and our customers over the journey,” Mr Staines said.

“We’ve loved being a part of the Esperance grower community and would not have handed over the keys unless we knew our legacy was in good hands.”

Mr Gilmour said he was excited about the acquisition and after operating in the area for more than five years, his team was “eager and well-equipped” for the expansion.

“While the announcement in Esperance is new, the product knowledge and support systems for New Holland, Morris and K-Line are well-established in our group, so this feels like a natural progression,” he said.

“Staines has built a great business in Esperance and we are grateful they have chosen us to continue their legacy.

“We’re ready for the next stage in Esperance and what it means for our customers, current and future.”

The move means McIntosh & Son has strengthened its relationship with CNH Industrial and is now a dealer for New Holland Agriculture at all eight of its regional WA dealerships, as well as its Queensland dealership in Dalby.

New Holland agriculture and construction general manager Bruce Healy thanked the Staines family and team for their years of business and support.

“Neil, Sue and Simon have all been integral in the success of New Holland in the Esperance region and we thank them for their decades of support,” Mr Healy said.

“Our relationship with the McIntosh Group only strengthens with this agreement and we’re looking forward to seeing Devon and his team continue to cultivate our brand’s substantial position in the industry.”

McIntosh & Son was established in Wongan Hills in 1955 and specialises in agricultural, construction and grounds care machinery, incorporating sales, finance, service and parts.

Its other WA dealerships are in Geraldton, Kulin, Katanning, Moora, Merredin, Wongan Hills and Perth, as well as a service centre in Port Hedland.

McIntosh’s Esperance dealership, which opened in 2017, will continue to operate.

The Staines acquisition comes after McIntosh & Son last year became the national distributor for the CNHi construction franchise CASE CE and bought CNH Industrial’s company-owned store Case Vic in Melbourne.

McIntosh Distribution and McIntosh CE, part of the McIntosh Group, have the national distribution rights of Miller Sprayers and Case Construction, both CNH Industrial products.

McIntosh & Son chief executive David Capper will present at this year’s Mingenew Midwest Expo on August 12, speaking at 12.30pm in the Nutrien Ag Solutions tent.