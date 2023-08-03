Narrogin is becoming a major ag machinery centre with three dealerships chains now operating in town after McIntosh and Son acquired the family owned business Geoff Perkins Farm Machinery Centre.

Local farmers will be spoilt for choice as McIntosh and Son expands its New Holland dealer network in the Great Southern region as well as its customer base with the takeover.

It adds to Narrogin’s existing AFGRI Equipment branch’s John Deere products that came from a merger of its Wagin and Pingelly sites in 2021, and the Farmers Centre Narrogin with its Case IH brands.

The deal, which came into effect last month, ensures all existing machinery brands at Perkins Machinery remain with the same service and support, with the McIntosh and Son machinery brands coming on board.

McIntosh and Son general manager Devon Gilmour will head the branch as part of the southern dealership group, which includes Albany, Esperance, Katanning and Kulin, retaining all current staff and departments.

Perkins Machinery directors Jo West, Shane Perkins and Chris Perkins, said they were proud of what their family have grown during the past 40 years, and felt the time was right to move the direction of the dealership forward.

“We have loved being a part of the Narrogin community for the last 40 years,” Ms West said.

“We are very proud of being able to offer employment opportunities to local people and just as proud of the quality of people we have working with us in the Perkins Machinery business — but it takes the resources of a larger group to meet the changing demands of agriculture.”

Sales manager and dealer principal Shane Perkins said he was looking forward to working with McIntosh and Son and being part of the next chapter for Narrogin and New Holland.

“McIntosh and Son have proven time and time again to back their product lines with the parts, service and expertise to keep customers and machinery at their peak, so I’m excited about how this will benefit the region,” Mr Perkins said.

Parts manager Chris Perkins said the move was a natural next step for the business and aligned with what they believed to best for the local customer base.

“We have a positive history with the McIntosh family, they uphold the same community and customer service values that we always have,” Chris Perkins said.

“We would not have made the decision unless we knew our growers were in good hands.”

Mr Gilmour said his team was ready for the expansion and would hit the ground running.

“The Perkins family and staff have all been integral in the success of New Holland in the area and we want to continue to grow on the brand’s strength in the State,” he said.

“There is a really solid team at the dealership already, and we plan to nurture current relationships with the customer base and provide the support needed to elevate the branch.

“We’re ready for the next stage in the Great Southern, and what it means for our customers, current and future.”