Case IH Australia New Zealand has announced its latest release will feature enhanced connectivity and data management previously only available on larger and higher horsepower machines.

The AFS Connect Optum tractor is the latest model to feature the AFS Connect technology, Case IH’s enhanced connectivity and data management package has been introduced to the Magnum and Steiger tractor ranges over the past 12 months.

And it will be available for order by Australian and New Zealand customers from this month.

“The expansion of AFS Connect across our tractor range is an exciting prospect for our brand and illustrates our ongoing commitment to connectivity and data management innovations, and putting those capabilities where they will have the greatest impact: in the hands of our customers,” Case IH Australia New Zealand general manager Pete McCann said.

The Case IH Optum CVT tractor range has been re-engineered to create the new Optum AFS Connect range, with a new cab, interior and connectivity package designed to enhance its operation, comfort and efficiency.

More cab space, lower noise levels, improved vision and upgraded premium interior materials are among key changes, as well as a new multi-controller armrest and configurable controls to allow the tractor and its implement to be adapted to the operator and the task.

Product manager for the Optum, Magnum, Steiger and Patriot range Jason Wood said after introducing the next-generation technology on the biggest tractors in the range, it was exciting to be able to offer AFS Connect on the high-performing, highly-versatile Optum.

“For so long the Optum CVT has been one of our big sellers off the back of its compact yet high-horsepower and high-specification design,” he said.

“Add to that enhanced connectivity and upgraded features and you’ve got a tractor to tackle a range of challenges with an ease of operation and high degree of operator comfort.”

The Optum AFS Connect range contains two models, with rated power outputs of 270hp and 300hp, each featuring the Case IH continuously-variable transmission.

Tractor performance and implement operating data are immediately, securely and continuously sent to the AFS Connect online management portal for access by the tractor owner.

“This allows them to make management decisions more precisely and with greater speed, supported by instantly-available and accurate data, both current and historical,” Mr Wood said.

“They can also monitor real-time information, such as the location of their tractors, their fuel levels and other key management and performance data.”

The operating experience is further upgraded by a new drive pedal, which provides enhanced precision and control for slow-speed inching, field work with headland turns, and high-speed travel on the road.

Increased storage, a large cool box and multiple USB sockets will also be welcomed by operators.