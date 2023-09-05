Social media has been buzzing after a “fortuitous timing scenario” made for some spectacular photos of the line up of CLAAS Lexion harvesters at the company’s Esperance depot pre delivery to buyers.

CLAAS Harvest Centre Esperance sales representative Dale Guest said his wife Jayde, who runs Jayde Guest Photography, happened to be on the scene with a drone and was able to capture the images that have “garnered so much interest and feedback” from social media.

“It was by chance she was available just as I had the line complete and the weather perfect,” Mr Guest said.

Camera Icon CLAAS Harvest Centre Esperance with the newly arrived Lexion harvesters lined up. Credit: Jayde Guest Photography / Jayde Guest Photography

Mr Guest said CLAAS Harvest Centres across the State had received the new Lexion harvesters after two vessels arrived in Fremantle at about the same time at the end of July, with two thirds of the 2023 built models set for delivery in WA.

“The story behind the line up is quite a fortuitous timing scenario actually,” he said.

“We had the yard cleared for re-sheeting of blue metal, drain work and levelling.

“Due to our heavy up take of the early order programs run in 2022, it coincided with two vessels arriving into Fremantle with the lions share of our 2023 build Lexions.”

Camera Icon CLAAS Harvest Centre Esperance withe the newly arrived Lexion harvesters lined up. Credit: Jayde Guest Photography / Jayde Guest Photography

“The units sold are to support our client base extending west from Hopetoun to Lake King, through Salmon Gums north and as far east as Condingup to the end of the Esperance zone,” Mr Guest said.