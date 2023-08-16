A trio of West Australian AFGRI Equipment apprentices have made the finals of the 2023 John Deere Technician of the Year Awards.

South Guildford-based parts technician Mitchell Channer has been nominated for parts technician of the year, James Clarkson, Gnowangerup, for service apprentice of the year, and Poppy Blohm from Narrogin has made the finals for parts apprentice of the year.

The three locals will square off against 21 other Australian finalists from across the country.

John Deere Australia and New Zealand managing director Luke Chandler said more than 100 award nominations from 62 John Deere dealerships across Australia and New Zealand were received for the awards, which “showcases the depth of the talent we are proud to have supporting our customers”.

“Technicians require a unique combination of mechanical knowledge, proficiency in digital technology and advanced problem-solving skills, and becoming a finalist in the annual awards is a testament to the hard work and dedication our technicians inject into their roles.

Camera Icon Mitchell Channer of AFGRI Equipment, South Guildford, WA. Credit: supplied / supplied

Mr Channer is no stranger to the John Deere Technician Awards, having been named parts apprentice of the year in 2022 while he was still training for his qualification.

Camera Icon James Clarkson of John Deere AFGRI Equipment dealership in Gnowangerup. Credit: supplied / supplied

Mr Clarkson started working in WA’s mining and construction industry after moving to Australia from Stratford, NZ, at the age of 19.

He was a fly-in, fly-out worker in the oil, gas and iron ore industries for six years, and during his down time between shifts he worked for a local farmer outside Tambellup, in the Great Southern grain region.

It was this role, which turned into a full-time job for three years and gave him an interest in both the agricultural industry and the machinery that keeps the sector going.

When he started a family, Mr Clarkson felt the time was right to formally further his knowledge in mechanics and machinery, and in September 2020, he started as a mature-aged apprentice with the John Deere AFGRI Equipment dealership in Gnowangerup.

He fast-tracked his study by completing all 36 units in two years, instead of the usual three and winning Apprentice of the Year 2023 for Central Regional TAFE in Northam.

Camera Icon Second-year John Deere parts apprentice Poppy Blohm, Narrogin, WA. Credit: supplied / supplied

She said the most enjoyable and satisfying aspect of her work was contributing to customers’ businesses, whether that was responding during a time-critical season like seeding or harvest through to general preseason maintenance.

Originally from Perth, Ms Blohm said she loved that her role allowed her to support rural communities and was passionate about encouraging other young people to consider a career in the agricultural industry.

The Technician of the Year Awards, now in its third year, were established to acknowledge the important contribution John Deere technicians make to the Australian agriculture, construction and forestry industries and to applaud excellence in the provision of service and support to its customers.

The finalists will travel to the company’s Australian headquarters in Brisbane later this month for a second round of judging where they will be tested on their ability to perform hands-on tasks and troubleshoot technical issues.

Seven titles will be awarded across five categories including individual country awards for both the agriculture and turf service technician of the year and parts technician of the year.

One award winner, from either Australia or NZ, will be announced as the service apprentice of the year, parts apprentice of the year and the construction and forestry service technician of the year.

The award winners will be announced at the John Deere Technician of the Year Awards gala event on Thursday, August 24.