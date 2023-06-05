WA truckers have donated $13,000 to the Perth Children’s Hospital Foundation after auctioning off a novelty tie at their Livestock and Rural Transporters Association of WA annual conference last year.

LRTAWA chief executive Jan Cooper said donating to the PCH Foundation had become a regular occurrence for WA transporters, who have donated almost $90,000 in total to help provide vital equipment for children in need.

“In a tradition that started in 2001, a cheque for $13,000 was presented to the Perth Children’s Hospital Foundation on the May 26, by several members and supporters of the LRTAWA,” Ms Cooper said.

“Each year a novelty tie is auctioned at the annual conference and the proceeds donated to the hospital.

“Close to $90,000 has been donated over the years with funds contributing to equipment, such as personal insulin pumps and home ventilators for children.”

Camera Icon Livestock Transporters Association of WA chief executive Jan Cooper and LRTAWA president David Fyfe. Cally Dupe Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

The successful bidders last year were Steve McWhirter, Stevemacs/Great Southern Fuels, Neville Mathews, Mathews Transport, Kojonup, and Timm Lange, Tianco Transport, who are pictured presenting their cheque to Karen De Lore from the Foundation.

LRTAWA president David Fyfe said rural communities often had to send their children to Perth to receive necessary treatments and being able to help provide some assistance with equipment was a good way to give back.

“I’m proud of the people who get involved in this,” Mr Fyfe said.

“It shows what good you can do.

“We auction off the tie at the end of the conference and it’s a great way to take our minds off the issues of the industry for a while.

“Giving back to the community gives us a buzz.”

Mr Fyfe said the idea started in 2001 when auctioneer Dennis Roberts was encouraged to auction off his Mr Potato Head tie, which he did reluctantly, as it was a gift from his family.

Since then every auctioneer has put up a tie and it has become an annual event.

The Australian Livestock and Rural Transporters Association and the LRTAWA will hold a joint conference this year at Abbey Beach Resort, Busselton, on August 4-5, where another tie will be auctioned.