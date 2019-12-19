XERION tractors all CLAAS

CLAAS has introduced crawler tracks, Stage V engines and the next generation CEBIS operating system to its advanced technology XERION tractors.

Boasting permanent four-by-four drive, all-wheel steering, continuously variable transmission and choice of fixed, rotating or front-mounted cabins, the XERION is arguably one of the most technologically advanced tractors available.

The new TRAC TS variation, available on the XERION 5000 and 4500 with 530 or 490 horsepower models, feature four crawler units fitted with 762mm tracks.

CLAAS Harvest Centre CLAAS Tractors product manager Shane Barrett said the tracks delivered reliable tractive power in all conditions while minimising ground pressure.

“The 762mm tracks increase the machine’s footprint by 25 per cent, compared with the largest single tyre available, yet maintain an external width of less than 3m,” he said.

“The pendular suspension system allows the crawler tracks to adapt perfectly to the terrain and ensure a high level of driver comfort in combination with the existing cab suspension.”

Both models now have MTU OM 471 Stage V engines that deliver higher torque at lower speeds.

Camera Icon The CLAAS XERION 5000 TS. Credit: CLAAS

Peak torque has increased 6.1 per cent to 2600Nm on the XERION 5000 and 4.3 per cent to 2400Nm on the XERION 4500.

“Operators will also notice that the engine idling speed of these engines has been reduced from 800 to 730rpm, which will reduce fuel consumption and unnecessary noise,” Mr Barrett said.

The new models incorporate a three-way exhaust gas after-treatment system comprising diesel oxidation catalyst, diesel particulate filter and selective catalytic reduction technologies.

“As before, the after-treatment system is all located under the right hand side of the cab, avoiding the need for an external canister alongside the cab,” Shane says.

The service interval for the new engines has been doubled to 1000 hours.

The dipstick has been replaced by a sensor with the oil level and amount of topping-up required now displayed in CEBIS terminal.

The cab is now equipped with the armrest with integrated CMOTION multifunction control lever and touchscreen CEBIS operating system.

“The 300mm display gives a clear overview of all key machine settings and allows direct access to steering, transmission and hydraulics settings,” Mr Barrett said.

“As well as touchscreen operation, the function buttons on the CMOTION control lever and the armrest can be freely assigned.

“The new home screen displays all individually assigned function buttons at a glance.

“Up to 20 different implements can be saved and directly accessed within CEBIS, which also includes a total of 10 different function buttons, which can be freely configured with a range of control functions, depending on operator preference.”

A cameras can also now be linked into the CEBIS screen.

CLAAS has also introduced the new XERION 4200 462 horsepower model, which sports a Stage V engine from Mercedes-Benz.

The CLAAS Harvest Centre network, which distributes CLAAS technology in Australia and New Zealand, expects the CLAAS API system to become available locally within two years.